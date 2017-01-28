Cooper Goes to Tucson
January 28, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
RAPID CITY, SD- The Tucson Roadrunners, AHL affiliate of the Rapid City Rush, have recalled rookie forward Mark Cooper for the team's matchup tonight against the San Diego Gulls. This is the second time he'll make his way to the AHL ranks.
Cooper, 24, heads back to the Roadrunners after a stellar stretch of games since being re-assigned to the Rush just before the Christmas holiday last month. The 6'2", 190-pouns forward has 8 goals and 12 assists for 20 points with the Rush in 28 games, but since being re-assigned to the Rush before Christmas, he has 14 points in 14 games, scoring both 7 goals and assists each. Prior to playing professionally, the Toronto, Ontario native played four years of college hockey with the NCAA's Bowling Green State Falcons, and registered 91 points in 137 games.
