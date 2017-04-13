Cooper, Espino Lead Sox to First Road Win, 8-2

April 13, 2017 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Colorado Springs Sky Sox
News Release
MEMPHIS, TENN.- Garrett Cooper drove in four runs for the second time this season and Paolo Espino earned his first Pacific Coast League win as the Colorado Springs Sky Sox won their first road game of 2017, 8-2, in front of 4,008 at AutoZone Park Thursday night.
The Sox first baseman extended his season-opening hitting streak to seven games with a 4-for-5 effort, falling a triple shy of the cycle. After singling in the first inning, Cooper launched his first home run of the season with one out to double Colorado Springs' early lead to 2-0.
One inning later, the Auburn University product singled in Kyle Wren and then drove in both Wren and Ryan Cordell on a two-run double to right-centerfield in the seventh inning.
Much like the Memphis Redbirds (6-2) had done in the previous two games in the series, the Sky Sox (4-3) opened the game with a fast start. In his first action since Opening Day, Lewis Brinson opened the scoring with a solo home run to left field-his first of the season-and gave the visitors a quick 1-0 lead.
Another Sox hitter making his first appearance in an extended period of time, rehabbing catcher Andrew Susac drove in a run as part of a two-run fourth inning. Eric Sogard and Nate Orf each drove in a run during Colorado Springs' two-run fifth and three-run sixth innings respectively.
Meanwhile, Espino (1-0, 3.86) shut down the potent Redbird offense, tossing six innings of five-hit ball with six strikeouts and two earned runs. After picking off Luke Voit to end the first inning, Espino retired nine consecutive Redbirds, including four via a called third strike. Tyler Cravy threw two 1-2-3 innings and Wei-Chung Wang pitched a perfect ninth to prevent Memphis from clinching the four-game series.
Brandon Woodruff (1-0, 0.00) takes the mound for Colorado Springs, seeking a series split of the four-game set. The RHP takes on fellow RHP Mike Mayers (1-0, 5.40) at 6:05 p.m. MT before the Sox head east on I-40 for a three-game series with the Nashville Sounds.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 13, 2017
- Cooper, Espino Lead Sox to First Road Win, 8-2 - Colorado Springs Sky Sox
- Dodgers Reach Up an Octave in 8-1 Win Over Sounds - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Kelly Homers in Redbirds' Loss - Memphis Redbirds
- Sounds Offense Stymied, Fall to Dodgers 8-1 - Nashville Sounds
- Snow Forces Suspended Game in Reno - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Round Rock Blanked by Dominant Omaha Pitching 3-0 - Round Rock Express
- We Are Baseball Hall of Fame Tour Coming to Dell Diamond - Round Rock Express
- Happ Homers, Iowa Takes Another from New Orleans - Iowa Cubs
- Grizzlies Return Home April 18: Fresno Tacos Opening Day & 90s - Fresno Grizzlies
- Cakes Drop Second in Row in Iowa - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Walker Does It Again, and Again - Reno Aces
- Balanced Effort in Las Vegas Snaps Grizz Two-Game Skid - Fresno Grizzlies
- Isotopes Win 9-7 in Reno Behind Seven-Run Sixth Inning - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Navarro Homer Lifts Bees - Salt Lake Bees
- I-Cubs Devour 'Cakes - Iowa Cubs
- Font Fires Dodgers Past Sounds - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Sox Lose in Pitcher's Duel, 2-1 - Colorado Springs Sky Sox