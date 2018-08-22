Cooke drives in two; scores winning run in 10th

August 22, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release





Burlington, IA - Billy Cooke drove home two runs and scored the winning run for the Clinton LumberKings in a 3-2 win over the Burlington Bees on Wednesday night at Community Field. The win snaps a losing streak of five games for Clinton (26-33, 65-64) and gives them a chance for their first series win in August tomorrow night.

The LumberKings staked themselves to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning against Bees (18-37, 48-76) starter Austin Krzeminski. Clinton loaded the bases with two out on an Ariel Sandoval single, Johnny Adams reaching on an error, and a Zach Scott walk. Cooke then floated a ball into center field to drive home two and give the LumberKings their first lead of the night

The two runs of support for Clinton starter Clay Chandler looked like it would be enough.

The Bees pulled to within one run against Chandler in the bottom of the third inning. A one out double by Orlando Martinez was followed two batters later by a Spencer Griffin RBI single.

Chandler allowed no more runs over his five innings of work and was followed by Marvin Gorgas who shutout Burlington over his three innings out.

The Bees tied the score in the bottom of the ninth against LumberKings reliever Kyle Wilcox. Cam Williams tripled on the first pitch thrown by Wilcox (4-3) and then scored on a Martinez sacrifice fly to center.

In the top of the tenth, Clinton reclaimed their lead. Cooke was assigned to second to start the inning, as per Minor League Baseball's extra inning rule, and moved to third on a Matt Sanders ground out. Cooke then crossed the plate when Bees reliever Andrew Wantz (1-1) threw a wild pitch with two out in the inning.

Wilxcox worked around the Bees free runner with three strikeouts in the bottom of the tenth to earn his fourth win of the season.

The LumberKings will meet the Burlington Bees for the finale of their three-game series on Thursday night. Clinton will throw left-hander Ray Kerr (3-10, 4.19) while the Bees will counter with righty Mitchell Traver (5-5, 2.01). Game time is slated for 6:30 PM. Fans looking to listen to the game can hear Erik Oas on the call on 100.3 FM WCCI and online at lumberkings.com via the tunein radio ap at 6:15 PM with the pregame show.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 22, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.