Contingency Start Time for the Reign Outdoor Classic Saturday

January 3, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





In the event of inclement weather, the Outdoor Classic between the Ontario Reign and Bakersfield Condors will be moved up to as early as 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 7.

