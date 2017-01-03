Contingency Start Time for the Reign Outdoor Classic Saturday
January 3, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
In the event of inclement weather, the Outdoor Classic between the Ontario Reign and Bakersfield Condors will be moved up to as early as 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 7.
