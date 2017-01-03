Contingency Start Time for the Condorstown Outdoor Classic Saturday

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced that the Three-Way Chevrolet Condorstown Outdoor Classic presented by Mission Bank will be played on Saturday, January 7 outdoors at Bakersfield College's Memorial Stadium. Currently, the game is on as scheduled at 6 p.m . Should weather warrant, the game will be moved up to as early as a 1 p.m. start time on Saturday. A determination on start time will be made no later than Friday, January 6.

The NHL Alumni-Celebrity Game presented by Dignity Health and CBCC is on as scheduled at 6 p.m. on Friday, January 6. A ticket to the Condors v. Reign game is your ticket to the alumni game on Friday.

Watch the Three-Way Chevrolet Condorstown Outdoor Classic pres. by Mission Bank in style with a VIP Field Access seat. Tickets include both the Condors game and the NHL Alumni - Celebrity Game pres. by Dignity Health and CBCC with complimentary food, beverages (beer & wine), and rinkside seating. To purchase, click here.

