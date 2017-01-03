Contingency Start Time for the Condorstown Outdoor Classic Saturday
January 3, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced that the Three-Way Chevrolet Condorstown Outdoor Classic presented by Mission Bank will be played on Saturday, January 7 outdoors at Bakersfield College's Memorial Stadium. Currently, the game is on as scheduled at 6 p.m . Should weather warrant, the game will be moved up to as early as a 1 p.m. start time on Saturday. A determination on start time will be made no later than Friday, January 6.
Fans and media should turn to the team's website and social media channels for the latest updates.
The NHL Alumni-Celebrity Game presented by Dignity Health and CBCC is on as scheduled at 6 p.m. on Friday, January 6. A ticket to the Condors v. Reign game is your ticket to the alumni game on Friday.
Watch the Three-Way Chevrolet Condorstown Outdoor Classic pres. by Mission Bank in style with a VIP Field Access seat. Tickets include both the Condors game and the NHL Alumni - Celebrity Game pres. by Dignity Health and CBCC with complimentary food, beverages (beer & wine), and rinkside seating. To purchase, click here.
www.BakersfieldCondors.com
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2017
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Local CNY Career Fair February 10 - Syracuse Crunch
- The Sound Tigers Report: Week 12 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Central Division-Leading Griffins Prep for Homestand - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Contingency Start Time for the Reign Outdoor Classic Saturday - Ontario Reign
- McADAM REASSIGNED TO MISSOURI - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Contingency Start Time for the Condorstown Outdoor Classic Saturday - Bakersfield Condors
- Agostino Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - Chicago Wolves
- Chicago's Kenny Agostino Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Phantoms Weekly - Phantoms Return to PPL Center this Saturday, - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- P-Bruins Week in Review: 12/26/16-1/1/17 - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack Weekly, January 3-8 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Gabriel Summoned to Minnesota - Iowa Wild
- Manitoba Moose Moose Recall Olsen - Manitoba Moose
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Wolf Pack Announce Roster Changes - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Amerks Weekly Schedule - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.