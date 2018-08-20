Contact Missing in One Run Loss to 'Jackets

August 20, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Asheville Tourists News Release





ASHEVILLE- Pitching was on display at McCormick Field Monday night. Both teams, the Asheville Tourists and the Augusta GreenJackets, had pitching staffs with their swing and miss stuff. Each team struck out 14 times. In the end, Augusta held off Asheville by a final score of 2-1.

Erick Julio drew the start for the Tourists and the right-hander tossed five innings of one-run ball. Julio worked out of three early jams in impressive fashion. The right-hander's only blemish was a two-out RBI single off the bat of Manuel Geraldo.

It took the Tourists a while to figure out Augusta's starter Aaron Phillips. In the sixth inning, Asheville had their best chance by putting runners at first and second with no outs. Unfortunately, the Tourists were unable to crack the scoreboard.

After Logan Baldwin added a solo Home Run in the top of the seventh, the Tourists found themselves in need of a pair of runs. One would come in the eighth inning after the Tourists put runners at second and third with no outs. Todd Czinege hit a sacrifice fly; however, the GreenJackets escaped the jam still in the lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, Asheville used a walk by Austin Bernard and a single by Tyler Bugner to once again put the GreenJackets in trouble. Augusta answered with a pair of strikeouts to end the game.

Ryan Vilade finished 2-for-4 and scored the Tourists lone run. Nate Harris struck out five in three innings of work out of the bullpen while Austin Moore added three punchouts in one inning of work. Julio finished with six strikeouts over five frames.

Asheville will attempt to bounce back on Tuesday night with the series finale set for 7:05pm.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.