January 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors
News Release
First-ever Condors Star Wars Jerseys to be worn Saturday, Jan. 27
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors unveiled their first-ever Star Wars jerseys to be worn on Star Wars Night, Saturday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m., presented by Eyewitness News, HOT 94.1 FM, and American Business Machines. Great seats start at just $12 and can be purchased online. Proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit various local charities.
STAR WARS NIGHT - Saturday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.
Jersey features:
The jerseys are modeled after a Rebel X-Wing Flight Suit The front jersey crest is an embroidered Rebel Alliance logo "Bakersfield Condors" written in Aurebesh on the lower back Red 5's X-Wing with Jedi Order Symbol on the back The call sign for Red 5 on the sleeves with Rebel Alliance LogoThe Condors secondary logo featured on the belt
Condors jerseys auctions have raised over $1 million in the team's 20-year history. Having garnered national and international attention with jerseys such as Gettysburg Address, Seinfeld Puffy Shirt, Michael Jackson, 50 Shades of Grey and many military and patriotic-themed jerseys, this is the first-ever Condors Star Wars jersey to be made.
Characters from the 501st Legion, including Storm Troopers, Fighter Pilots, Jedi, Darth Vader, R2D2, and more will be on hand for pictures
BOOK YOUR STAR WARS GROUP TODAY
Are you a Star Wars buff? Book your group of 10 or more with special group pricing and incentives by calling the Condors at 324-PUCK (7825)
www.BakersfieldCondors.com
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2018
- Comets Sign Defenseman Dylan Blujus to AHL Contract - Utica Comets
- Condors Unveil Star Wars Jerseys - Bakersfield Condors
- BLUE JACKETS RECALL LEFT WING TYLER MOTTE FROM MONSTERS - Cleveland Monsters
- Donate Life Awareness Night at the Syracuse Crunch January 19 - Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks Announce Player Moves - Rochester Americans
- Penguins Recall ECHL All-Star Cody Wydo - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- NEWS Tonight's Game Closed to Public - Charlotte Checkers
- Road Hogs Stretch Season-High Point Streak - Rockford IceHogs
- Charlotte Shuts out Sound Tigers to Snap Skid - Charlotte Checkers
- Garrison Goes to Vegas - Chicago Wolves
- Colorado Avalanche Recall Forward Dominic Toninato from San Antonio - San Antonio Rampage
- Colorado Avalanche Recall Forward Dominic Toninato from San Antonio - San Antonio Rampage
- Great Skate Winterfest Is Back at Rosa Parks Circle this Weekend - Grand Rapids Griffins
- CRUNCH CAP FOUR-WIN WEEK 15 WITH TWO SHUTOUTS - Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks Weekly Schedule of Events - Rochester Americans
- CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Blue Jackets Recall Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo - Cleveland Monsters
- Syracuse Crunch to Sign Autographs at Express Mart January 18 - Syracuse Crunch
- P-Bruins Week in Review - Providence Bruins
- AMERKS HOSTING ANNUAL HOMETOWN HEROES NIGHT FRIDAY - Rochester Americans
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Goaltender Louis Domingue - Syracuse Crunch
- LA Kings Recall Forward Michael Amadio and Defenseman Paul LaDue - Ontario Reign
- American Hockey League Announces Suspensions - AHL
- F Chris McCarthy Recalled by Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Sound Tigers Battle Checkers in Mid-Week Doubleheader - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- AHL's First Fathers' Trip Ends with Penguins Winning - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Sound Tigers Recall Kubiak from Worcester - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- POSTGAME - San Diego 3 at Tucson 5 - San Diego Gulls
- Rangers Recall Peter Holland From Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Condors Get a Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss - Bakersfield Condors
- Amerks Earn Point in 2-1 Shootout Loss to Comets - Rochester Americans
- Crunch Blank Devils, 3-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- GAME RECAP - Springfield Thunderbirds 5, Hartford Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Win Mid-Day Defensive Duel in Shootout - Utica Comets
- Nastasiuk and Esposito Return to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins