Condors Unveil Star Wars Jerseys

News Release

First-ever Condors Star Wars Jerseys to be worn Saturday, Jan. 27

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors unveiled their first-ever Star Wars jerseys to be worn on Star Wars Night, Saturday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m., presented by Eyewitness News, HOT 94.1 FM, and American Business Machines. Great seats start at just $12 and can be purchased online. Proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit various local charities.

STAR WARS NIGHT - Saturday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.

Jersey features:

The jerseys are modeled after a Rebel X-Wing Flight Suit The front jersey crest is an embroidered Rebel Alliance logo "Bakersfield Condors" written in Aurebesh on the lower back Red 5's X-Wing with Jedi Order Symbol on the back The call sign for Red 5 on the sleeves with Rebel Alliance LogoThe Condors secondary logo featured on the belt

Condors jerseys auctions have raised over $1 million in the team's 20-year history. Having garnered national and international attention with jerseys such as Gettysburg Address, Seinfeld Puffy Shirt, Michael Jackson, 50 Shades of Grey and many military and patriotic-themed jerseys, this is the first-ever Condors Star Wars jersey to be made.

Characters from the 501st Legion, including Storm Troopers, Fighter Pilots, Jedi, Darth Vader, R2D2, and more will be on hand for pictures

BOOK YOUR STAR WARS GROUP TODAY

Are you a Star Wars buff? Book your group of 10 or more with special group pricing and incentives by calling the Condors at 324-PUCK (7825)

www.BakersfieldCondors.com

