Condors Take Shootout over Stockton

News Release

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (8-9-2-0) never trailed the Stockton Heat (12-6-0-2) and took a 4-3 shootout decision on at Rabobank Arena. The win gives the Condors wins in three of their last four games and points in six of their last seven home games (4-1-2).

D Ryan Mantha opened the scoring with his first professional goal and RW Patrick Russell scored for the third time in three games. Bakersfield hosts San Jose at 5 p.m. to conclude a four-game homestand.

QUICK HITS> THREE STARS: 1. LaLeggia (BAK) 2. Mantha (BAK) 3. Russell (BAK). POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/7; STK - 0/4. SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 32; STK - 21. GOALTENDERS: BAK - Pasquale (3-4-1; 21/18); STK - Lack (1-0-1; 31/28).

C Brad Malone notched an assist and now has six points (2g-4a) since being reassigned to Bakersfield four games ago. C Josh Currie moved into ninth on the Condors all-time games played list with 210, surpassing F Jason Ralph. D Ryan Mantha scored his first pro goal in the first period. RW Mitch Callahan fought LW Ryan Lomberg in the first period, his first fight as a Condor. This was Bakersfield's first win over Stockton in seven games. D Mark Fayne returned to the lineup from injury for the first time since November 1st. D Ryan Stanton was recalled earlier in the day; D Adam Larsson was placed on IR by Edmonton. Scratches: Gust, Bear, Hamilton.

