Condors Take on San Diego at Home on Youth Jersey Frenzy Night

February 17, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (19-19-5-1) host the San Diego Gulls (27-13-2-2) on Dignity Health Home Ice at Rabobank Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. with doors opening for happy hour at 6 p.m. (5:45 p.m. for season ticket members).

PROMOTION: Fans may purchase up to two #7 Jujhar Khaira Youth Jerseys for just $5 each per game ticket (while supplies last) presented by 98.5 The Fox, Three-Way Chevrolet, and SC Architect; Les Schwab Tires 2-for-1 Friday: head to any Bakersfield Les Schwab Tires location and pick up a 2-for-1 ticket voucher for tonight's game

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors take on the San Diego Gulls for their lone home game of the weekend. The Gulls have taken the opening four games of the season series with two wins coming in overtime. Overall, in 16 career AHL matchups, six have headed to overtime between the two sides.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bakersfield managed just one of a possible eight points last week including two losses to the Gulls. On Sunday, G Dustin Tokarski made 21 saves in a 4-0 shutout win over Bakersfield. With the loss, RW Jesse Puljujarvi saw his three-game, goal scoring streak end.

San Diego continued their strong play with a 5-1 win at home over Iowa. D Andy Welenski had a goal and assist and G Jhonas Enroth stopped 20 of 21 in the win. RW Nick Sorensen, who had the game-winner against the Condors on Sunday, had two assists.

LANDER BACK IN THE FOLD

C Anton Lander was reasssigned to Bakersfield on Sunday and re-joined the team in time for the weekend. He is third on the Condors in scoring and has 16 points (9g-7a) in his last 10 games with Bakersfield dating back to Dec. 20, 2016.

PLAYOFF SITUATION

Despite going 0-3-1 last week, Bakersfield actually gained ground in the Pacific Division playoff race. Currently, the Condors sit three points behind fourth-place Tucson for the final spot. The Roadrunners have dropped their last four games and are 1-8-1-0 in 10 games. Much like the Roadrunners, Stockton was also once in first place in the division, but are 0-7-1 in their last eight games and are tied with the Condors in points. Wedged between the three teams is the Texas Stars who have won their last three after dropping four in a row.

CONDORS NOTES

RW Jesse Puljujarvi leads the Condors in February with three goals in six games... Bakersfield is 13-7-2-0 on home ice and will play four of their next five at home... The Condors are +18 in goal differential at home... Bakersfield tops the AHL in home penalty killing percentage at 89.4% (76/85)... C Anton Lander has five goals in his last three home games.

GULLS NOTES

San Diego is 16-2-1-2 (.833) since Dec. 25, 2016... With San Diego, G Jhonas Enroth is 10-1-0-0 with a 1.57 goals-against average and a .941 save percentage. He has allowed just 13 goals in his 11 appearances... The Gulls have registered 35+ shots in each of their last five games... San Diego is third in shorthanded goals for with nine on the season.

TRANSACTIONS

2/12 - C Anton Lander assigned by Edmonton (NHL)

2/12 - RW Iiro Pakarinen recalled from conditioning loan

KEY MATCHUPS TONIGHT

Tucson @ Ontario

Chicago @ Texas

San Jose @ Stockton

KEY MATCHUPS TOMORROW

Tucson @ San Diego

Chicago @ Texas

Bakersfield @ Stockton

