Condors Shoot for Six Straight Home Wins Tonight against San Diego

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (19-16-4-1) host the San Diego Gulls (23-12-2-2) on Dignity Health Home Ice at Rabobank Arena, tonight at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and at 5:45 p.m. for season ticket members. Bakersfield has won five straight on home ice and sits four points behind Tucson for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Pacific Division with 28 games remaining.

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors host the San Diego Gulls for game three of the eight-game season series. Both previous matchups were decided by Gulls overtime winners. After meeting just twice through the opening 40 games of the season, Bakersfield will play three of their next five against the Gulls.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bakersfield swept Stockton in a home-and-home series over the weekend. On Friday, LW Joey LaLeggia and RW Taylor Beck scored in a 2-1 victory. On Saturday, Stockton evened the game 1-1 in the third period, but the Condors rallied for the overtime win thanks to the 17th goal of the season from LW Ryan Hamilton.

San Diego swept Ontario in a home-and-home series over the weekend to secure a five-game winning streak. LW Kevin Roy scored late in the third period on Friday night and D Brandon Montour scored the overtime winner. Saturday night, G Jhonas Enroth made 25 saves in a 2-0 shutout victory.

REINFORCEMENTS ARRIVE FROM EDMONTON

With the Edmonton Oilers on a mandated bye week, the Condors received D Jordan Oesterle, D Griffin Reinhart, and C Anton Lander from Edmonton on loan. Oesterle was recalled on Saturday and played in his first game with the Oilers this season on Sunday in Montreal.

SPECIAL TEAMS CLIMBING THE CHARTS

Bakersfield's power play, once last in the AHL, has risen to 14th at 17.7% thanks to a tremendous run as of late. Over the past 10 games, the Condors power play is 11/33 (33.3%) and has capitalized at least once in eight of those games. On the shorthanded end, the Condors have the best home penalty kill in the AHL at 90.9%. They have killed off 18 straight on home ice successfully dating back to Dec. 28.

CONDORS NOTES

Bakersfield has won four straight overall, their longest winning streak of the season. The Condors are 5-0-0-0 in their last five home games and are 10-1-1-0 in their last 12 home games... RW Ryan Hamilton is on a four-game point streak (4g-1a)... C Anton Lander has the highest points-per-game in the AHL at 1.69... D Griffin Reinhart is third among d-men in shooting percentage at 14.7% (5/34)... The Condors are 16-3-2 when scoring the opening goal of the game.

GULLS NOTES

San Diego is 10-0-0-1 in their last 11 games and they have points in 15 of 16... G Jhonas Enroth is unbreaten in seven starts since being acquired in a trade from Toronto. He has surrendered just seven goals, has a .962 save percentage, and two shutouts with San Diego... LW Kalle Kossila is third in the AHL with a +22... LW Antoine Laganiere has five points (4g-1a) in his last five games. He is t-7th in the AHL rookie scoring race.

TRANSACTIONS

2/5 - D Griffin Reinhart assigned to Bakersfield

2/5 - D Jordan Oesterle assigned to Bakersfield

2/5 - C Anton Lander assigned to Bakersfield

