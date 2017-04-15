Condors Season Finale Tonight with Craft Beer and Spider-Man at 6

News Release

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (32-29-5-1) wrap the regular season against the San Jose Barracuda (43-16-3-5) on Dignity Health Home Ice at Rabobank Arena at 6 p.m.

CONDORS IMPROVE IN YEAR TWO

Bakersfield picked up 32 wins this year compared to 31 a season ago and with a win tonight would surpass last season's point total of 71.

DEFENSE STANDS TALL

The Condors have allowed 36 fewer goals than last season heading into the final game of the regular season.

OVER 5,000 AGAIN

Fans once again came out strong to Rabobank Arena this season as the Condors will average over 5,000 fans per game for the 13th time in the 19 year history of Condors hockey. Over 3.4 million fans have enjoyed the Condors all-time.

A LOOK AT NEXT YEAR

On the current roster, G Nick Ellis, RW Jesse Puljujarvi, LW Joe Gambardella, LW Ryan Hamilton, C Kyle Platzer, RW Braden Christoffer, RW Greg Chase, RW Patrick Russell, D Ben Betker, D Ryan Mantha, D Mark Fayne, and D Ziyat Paigin are under contract with either Edmonton or Bakersfield next season.

In addition, LW Joey LaLeggia and D Dillon Simpson are restricted free agents in the upcoming offseason.

HOME OPENER THURSDAY OCT. 12

The 20th season of Condors hockey will begin on home ice, Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. Teddy Bear Toss will be held on Saturday, Nov. 25.

BIG BUDDIES DONORS

