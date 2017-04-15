Condors Season Finale Tonight with Craft Beer and Spider-Man at 6

April 15, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (32-29-5-1) wrap the regular season against the San Jose Barracuda (43-16-3-5) on Dignity Health Home Ice at Rabobank Arena at 6 p.m. Doors and taps open at 5 p.m. tonight with Spider-Man on the concourse and available for pictures. Box office opens at 12 p.m. for tickets.
PROMOTION:
Spider-Man! - take pictures on the concourse throughout the night presented by Eyewitness News and The Bull 97.3 FM
Craft Beer Tasting - from 5 p.m. thru the end of the first intermission enjoy craft beers on the concourse from Lengthwise Brewing, Saint Archer Brewing Company, Temblor Brewing Company, Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company, and Local Craft Beer. All you need is a ticket to the game.
Denny's Condors Kids Club Night - members will receive lower level admission to tonight's game.
Warm-up jersey silent auction - the Condors 2016-17 warm-up jerseys will be available for bids via a silent auction on the concourse
Big Buddies - many local, disadvantaged children will enjoy tonight's game compliments of Big Buddies donors listed below
BAKERSFIELD MARRIOTT POST-GAME AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: LW Joe Gambardella and D Ryan Mantha
CONDORS IMPROVE IN YEAR TWO
Bakersfield picked up 32 wins this year compared to 31 a season ago and with a win tonight would surpass last season's point total of 71.
DEFENSE STANDS TALL
The Condors have allowed 36 fewer goals than last season heading into the final game of the regular season.
OVER 5,000 AGAIN
Fans once again came out strong to Rabobank Arena this season as the Condors will average over 5,000 fans per game for the 13th time in the 19 year history of Condors hockey. Over 3.4 million fans have enjoyed the Condors all-time.
A LOOK AT NEXT YEAR
On the current roster, G Nick Ellis, RW Jesse Puljujarvi, LW Joe Gambardella, LW Ryan Hamilton, C Kyle Platzer, RW Braden Christoffer, RW Greg Chase, RW Patrick Russell, D Ben Betker, D Ryan Mantha, D Mark Fayne, and D Ziyat Paigin are under contract with either Edmonton or Bakersfield next season.
In addition, LW Joey LaLeggia and D Dillon Simpson are restricted free agents in the upcoming offseason.
HOME OPENER THURSDAY OCT. 12
The 20th season of Condors hockey will begin on home ice, Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. Teddy Bear Toss will be held on Saturday, Nov. 25.
BIG BUDDIES DONORS
