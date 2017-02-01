Condors Return Home Friday for Scrubs Night

February 1, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors return from the AHL All-Star Break and are back on Dignity Health Home Ice at Rabobank Arena on Friday at 7 p.m. for Scrubs Night. Advance purchase is required or the image below and entering in the code "scrub."

CONDORS SCRUBS NIGHT - FRIDAY, FEB. 3 @ 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)

Presented by The Groove 99.3 FMTime is running out to get a scrub, with only select sizes remainingShould there be a surplus of scrubs remaining, they will be on sale in the Condors merchandise stand on game night, but an advance purchase group ticket is the only way to guarantee a scrubLES SCHWAB TIRES 2-for-1 FRIDAY: head to any Bakersfield area Les Schwab Tires location and receive a 2-for-1 ticket voucher for tonight's gameCondors host the Stockton Heat

TEAM NOTES Bakersfield swept the Stars in Texas in two games last weekend by scores of 6-3 and 4-2 G Nick Ellis stopped a career-high 44 shots on Saturday D Jordan Oesterle represented the Condors at the AHL All-Star Classic this week, click here to check out his highlights RW Jesse Puljujarvi, who was drafted fourth overall in this summer's NHL Draft, has seven points (2g-5a) in nine games with Bakersfield The Condors have won four straight on home ice and are 12-6-1 at home this season Friday begins a 10-day stretch Friday during which they will play six games in four cities

