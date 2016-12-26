Condors Rally Late, But Lose in Overtime to Ontario, 4-3
December 26, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
ONTARIO, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (10-10-4-1, .500) forced overtime late, but fell 4-3 to the Ontario Reign (14-6-5-0) on Monday night at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Bakersfield has points in nine of 11 games (4-2-4-1) and return home for two games where they are 5-0-1 in their last six games.
Boxscore
FIRST PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: LW Joey LaLeggia (3rd) left all alone in front. Assists: Khaira, Slepyshev; Time of goal: 12:07; BAK leads, 1-0REIGN GOAL: C Brett Sutter (6th) off a rebound in front; Assists: Brodzinski, Leslie; Time of goal: 19:54; Game tied, 1-1SHOTS: BAK - 12 | ONT - 13
SECOND PERIOD No scoringSHOTS: BAK - 11 | ONT - 3
THIRD PERIOD CONDORS GOAL: C Jujhar Khaira (7th) off a cross-slot feed from the right-wing circle; Assists: LaLeggia, Slepyshev; Time of goal: 1:03; BAK leads, 2-1REIGN GOAL: LW Adrian Kempe (6th) from the high slot; Assist: Backman; Time of goal: 2:18; Game tied, 2-2REIGN GOAL: RW Sean Backman (5th) from the right-wing half boards; Assist: Auger; Time of goal: 5:18; ONT leads, 3-2CONDORS GOAL: LW Scott Allen (3rd) wrist shot from the right-wing circle; Assists: Oesterle, Brossoit; Time of goal: 17:20; Game tied, 3-3SHOTS: BAK - 6 | ONT - 12
D Kurtis MacDermid ended the game from the slot, 1:32 into overtime.
GAME NOTES
THREE STARS: 1. Backman (ONT) 2. MacDermid (ONT) 3. Slepyshev (BAK)SHOTS: BAK - 29 | ONT - 28POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/0 | TUC - 0/0GOALTENDERS: BAK - Brossoit (6-8-2; 23/18) | ONT - Campbell (10-3-2; Tonight was the final meeting between the Condors and Reign before the Three-Way Chevrolet Condorstown Outdoor Classic pres. by Mission Bank on January 7C Jujhar Khaira has points in three straight (2g-3a)RW Anton Slepyshev has a three-game point streak (2g-4a)There were no penalties called tonightScratches: Lander, Christoffer, Benik, BetkerAttendance: 9,491
