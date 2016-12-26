Condors Rally Late, But Lose in Overtime to Ontario, 4-3

December 26, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





ONTARIO, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (10-10-4-1, .500) forced overtime late, but fell 4-3 to the Ontario Reign (14-6-5-0) on Monday night at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Bakersfield has points in nine of 11 games (4-2-4-1) and return home for two games where they are 5-0-1 in their last six games.

Boxscore

FIRST PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: LW Joey LaLeggia (3rd) left all alone in front. Assists: Khaira, Slepyshev; Time of goal: 12:07; BAK leads, 1-0REIGN GOAL: C Brett Sutter (6th) off a rebound in front; Assists: Brodzinski, Leslie; Time of goal: 19:54; Game tied, 1-1SHOTS: BAK - 12 | ONT - 13

SECOND PERIOD No scoringSHOTS: BAK - 11 | ONT - 3

THIRD PERIOD CONDORS GOAL: C Jujhar Khaira (7th) off a cross-slot feed from the right-wing circle; Assists: LaLeggia, Slepyshev; Time of goal: 1:03; BAK leads, 2-1REIGN GOAL: LW Adrian Kempe (6th) from the high slot; Assist: Backman; Time of goal: 2:18; Game tied, 2-2REIGN GOAL: RW Sean Backman (5th) from the right-wing half boards; Assist: Auger; Time of goal: 5:18; ONT leads, 3-2CONDORS GOAL: LW Scott Allen (3rd) wrist shot from the right-wing circle; Assists: Oesterle, Brossoit; Time of goal: 17:20; Game tied, 3-3SHOTS: BAK - 6 | ONT - 12

D Kurtis MacDermid ended the game from the slot, 1:32 into overtime.

GAME NOTES

THREE STARS: 1. Backman (ONT) 2. MacDermid (ONT) 3. Slepyshev (BAK)SHOTS: BAK - 29 | ONT - 28POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/0 | TUC - 0/0GOALTENDERS: BAK - Brossoit (6-8-2; 23/18) | ONT - Campbell (10-3-2; Tonight was the final meeting between the Condors and Reign before the Three-Way Chevrolet Condorstown Outdoor Classic pres. by Mission Bank on January 7C Jujhar Khaira has points in three straight (2g-3a)RW Anton Slepyshev has a three-game point streak (2g-4a)There were no penalties called tonightScratches: Lander, Christoffer, Benik, BetkerAttendance: 9,491

www.BakersfieldCondors.com

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from December 26, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.