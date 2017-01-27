Condors Pull Away from Texas in 6-3 Win

January 27, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Bakersfield Condors (16-16-4-1) scored two late in the first period and never looked back in a 6-3 win over the Texas Stars (20-18-1-2) on Friday night at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park. D Griffin Reinhart and LW Ryan Hamilton each had two goals while RW Taylor Beck extended his points streak to four games (3g-4a) with an assist.
Boxscore
FIRST PERIOD
STARS GOAL: C Travis Morin (15th) from the slot. Assists: Ranford, Bystrom; Time of goal: 1:12; TEX leads, 1-0CONDORS GOAL: D Griffin Reinhart (4th) redirected a shot off the rush; Assists: Chase, Platzer; Time of goal: 6:46; Game tied, 1-1STARS GOAL: RW Matej Stransky (16th) off a rebound; Assists: Bystrom, Morin; Time of goal: 15:56; TEX leads, 2-1CONDORS GOAL: RW Patrick Russell (3rd) from the right circle; Assist: Simpson; Time of goal: 18:27; Game tied, 2-2CONDORS GOAL: LW Joey LaLeggia (9th) finished off a two-on-one rush; Assist: Currie; Time of goal: 19:36; BAK leads, 3-2SHOTS: BAK - 13 | TEX - 10
SECOND PERIOD No scoringSHOTS: BAK - 5 | TEX - 13
THIRD PERIOD CONDORS GOAL: LW Ryan Hamilton (14th) from the left-wing circle on the power play; Assists: Puljujarvi, Oesterle; Time of goal: 2:57; BAK leads, 4-2CONDORS GOAL: Hamilton (15th) on the power play redirected a pass at the top of the crease; Assists: Beck, Oesterle; Time of goal: 4:26; BAK leads, 5-2CONDORS GOAL: Reinhart (5th) empty-net goal with Platzer and Chase assists; BAK leads, 6-2STARS GOAL: RW Caleb Herbert (4th) from the left-wing circle; Assist: Troock; Time of goal: 19:54; BAK leads, 6-2SHOTS: BAK - 12 | TEX - 13
GAME NOTES
THREE STARS: 1. Hamilton (BAK) 2. Morin (TEX) 3. LaLeggia (BAK)SHOTS: BAK - 30 | TEX - 36POWER PLAYS: BAK - 2/4 | TEX - 0/6GOALTENDERS: BAK - Gustavsson (2-1-0; 36/33) | TEX - Bow (ND; 13/10), Lagace (L, 11-10-3; 16/14)RW Taylor Beck has 25 points (6g-19a) in his last 15 games and with 30 assists is two off his career high for a seasonC Josh Currie has four assists in his last three gamesD Jordan Oesterle has eight points, all assists, in his last eight gamesC Kyle Platzer and RW Greg Chase each had two assists tonightD Dillon Simpson returned from injury after missing the last seven gamesScratches: Tam, Aneloski, Betker, Moroz, RechliczAttendance: 4,350
