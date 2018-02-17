Condors Overcome by Tucson, 5-4

February 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





TUCSON - The Bakersfield Condors (19-20-7-1, 46pts) took an early 2-0 lead, but dropped a 5-4 decision to the Pacific Division leading Tucson Roadrunners (28-15-2-1, 59pts) on Saturday night at Tucson Arena. RW Ty Rattie had three points (2g-1a) and scored his 20th of the season in the loss. Bakersfield wraps the four-game road trip on Monday at 3 p.m. PT in Tucson.

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Strome (TUC) 2. Hanley (TUC) 3. Sislo (TUC)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/5; TUC - 1/7

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 26; TUC - 35

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Ellis (8-9-2; 34/30); TUC - Hill (12-10-1; 26/22)

G Laurent Brossoit was recalled by Edmonton; G Shane Starrett was recalled and backed up

D Keegan Lowe was reassigned to Bakersfield and played

C Josh Currie was given a major penalty and a game misconduct for kneeing in the 2nd

Scratches: Hamilton (inj.), Jones (inj.), Mantha (inj.), Betker (healthy), Callahan (susp.)

