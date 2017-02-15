Condors Host Youth Jersey Night on Friday against San Diego
February 15, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors are home on Dignity Health Home Ice at Rabobank Arena on Friday at 7 p.m. against the San Diego Gulls. Doors open at 6 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. for season ticket members.
$5 FRENZY YOUTH JERSEY NIGHT
Watch this week's TV commercialPurchase up to two Youth Jerseys featuring #7 Jujhar Khaira per ticket for just $5 eachKhaira is currently in the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers and recently scored his first NHL goalPresented by 98.5 The Fox, Three-Way Chevrolet, and SC Architect Les Schwab Tires 2-for-1 Ticket Deal - head to any Bakersfield Les Schwab Tires location and pick up a 2-for-1 ticket voucher for the gameAt the game, purchase your tickets for Tip-A-Condor at the Kern County Shrine Club table on the concourse or click here
www.BakersfieldCondors.com
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2017
- Monsters Shut Down by IceHogs, 2-0 - Cleveland Monsters
- Gilbert Departs Reign; Kings Acquire Conditional Fifth-Round Pick - Ontario Reign
- LaDue Returns to Kings; Kempe Earns First NHL Call-Up - Ontario Reign
- The Sound Tigers Report: Week 18 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Condors Host Youth Jersey Night on Friday against San Diego - Bakersfield Condors
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - February 15, 2017 - Vol. 23, No. 18 - Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks to Host Youth Hockey Night Presented by Ur Sports Medicine - Rochester Americans
- Ontario Reign Game Preview: Reign Host Wild at Citizens Business Bank - Ontario Reign
- Nightingale Signs Standard Contract with Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- Gulls Defeat Wild 5-1, Win Sixth Consecutive Home Game - San Diego Gulls
- Hogs Host Cleveland on Annual School Day Game - Rockford IceHogs
- Hogs to Recognize Local State Champs Friday - Rockford IceHogs
- Gulls End Iowa Streaks with 5-1 Victory - Iowa Wild
- Penguins Even Rivalry Series on Valentine's Day - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Penguins Win Big against Phantoms Again, 5-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.