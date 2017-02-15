Condors Host Youth Jersey Night on Friday against San Diego

February 15, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors are home on Dignity Health Home Ice at Rabobank Arena on Friday at 7 p.m. against the San Diego Gulls. Doors open at 6 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. for season ticket members.

$5 FRENZY YOUTH JERSEY NIGHT

Watch this week's TV commercialPurchase up to two Youth Jerseys featuring #7 Jujhar Khaira per ticket for just $5 eachKhaira is currently in the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers and recently scored his first NHL goalPresented by 98.5 The Fox, Three-Way Chevrolet, and SC Architect Les Schwab Tires 2-for-1 Ticket Deal - head to any Bakersfield Les Schwab Tires location and pick up a 2-for-1 ticket voucher for the gameAt the game, purchase your tickets for Tip-A-Condor at the Kern County Shrine Club table on the concourse or click here

www.BakersfieldCondors.com

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.