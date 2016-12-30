Condors Host Star Wars Night against San Jose at 7 p.m. Tonight

December 30, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (10-11-4-1) host the San Jose Barracuda (14-6-1-3) on Dignity Health Home Ice at Rabobank Arena, tonight at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and at 5:45 p.m. for season ticket members.

PROMOTION: STAR WARS NIGHT presented by Eyewitness News, 106.1 KRAB Radio, and Dignity Health. Characters from the insanely popular movie series will be on hand for pictures on the concourse. EAT & DRINK

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors play the second of three straight against San Jose. Overall, San Jose leads the season series with a 4-1-0-1 mark. Tomorrow night, the series shifts to SAP Center at 6 p.m. for the final game of 2016.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bakersfield fell 4-1 to the San Jose Barracuda in the sixth matchup of the season series. LW Scott Allen scored the lone goal for the Condors.

LW Nikolay Goldobin had two points (1g-1a) in the opening period of play in the victory. G Troy Grosenick earned his third win against the Condors with 28 saves on 29 shots.

CONDORS WRAP 2016

Tonight is the final home game of the 2016 calendar year for the Condors with one more game left on the docket tomorrow night in San Jose. On home ice, the Condors enter tonight 17-15-4-1 in 2016 and overall are 28-27-9-2 for the year.

A TALE OF TWO GAMES

After Monday's game featured no penalties in Ontario, the Condors and Barracuda combined for 12 powr plays and 56 minutes worth of penalty minutes on Wednesday.

CONDORS NOTES

The Condors fell in regulation on home ice on Wednesday for the first time in seven games (5-1-1)... LW Scott Allen has goals in two straight... Bakersfield is 10-2-2-0 when scoring the opening goal of the game... The Condors are the second least penalized team in the AHL at 10.85 PIMs/game.

BARRACUDA NOTES

San Jose has points in 11 of their last 12 games since a 3-1 loss in Bakersfield on Nov. 22 (9-1-1-1)... The two road games in Bakersfield this week are the team's lone road games between Dec. 8 and Jan. 16; 14 of 16 on home ice... LW Nikolay Goldobin has eight points (2g-6a) in six games against Bakersfield... G Troy Grosenick has shut out the Condors twice this year and leads the AHL with five shutouts on the season.

UPCOMING GAMES

Saturday 12/31 at San Jose

Saturday 1/7 v Ontario - outdoors at Memorial Stadium

TRANSACTIONS

No Transactions

