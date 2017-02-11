Condors Host San Jose Tonight on Superhero Cape Night

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (19-18-4-1) host the division-leading San Jose Barracuda (25-11-1-3) on Dignity Health Home Ice at Rabobank Arena. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m. (4:45 p.m. for season ticket members).

PROMOTION: SUPERHERO CAPE GIVEAWAY - first 2,000 children 12 and under presented by My45 and Radio Lobo 102.9 FM; Denny's Kids Club Night - all Kids Club members will receive free lower level admission to the game by presenting their badge at the box office

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors host the San Jose Barracuda in the 10th of 12 meetings between the two sides. Lopsided games have dominated the season series as seven of the nine previous matchups have been decided by three goals or more. Bakersfield is 3-6-0 against San Jose this season, but 2-1-0 at home, where the final three matchups of the year will take place.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bakersfield dropped two straight during the week at home to San Diego and on the road in Ontario. In the most recent game, Bakersfield trailed 2-0 entering the third period, but RW Jesse Puljujarvi scored for the second straight game to cut the lead to 2-1. It would be as close as the Condors would get though. G Jonas Gustavsson made 33 stops on 35 shots in the loss.

San Jose ended the 12-game point streak for San Diego on Wednesday with a 2-1 win over the Gulls at home. RW Nikita Jevpalovs netted the game-winner early in the second period and G Troy Grosenick made 38 saves in the victory.

TWO TEAMS WHO LIKE TO GET A LEAD

Bakersfield is 16-3-2 (.810) when scoring the opening goal of the game. San Jose is 21-2-0-2 (.880) when getting a lead first. The Barracuda are tied for second behind Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in that department.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Bakersfield has the seventh-best penalty killing unit in the AHL at 84.2%. They killed off both penalties in Ontario on Wednesday. On home ice, Bakersfield has killed off 23 of their last 25 and have the fourth-best home penalty-killing unit at 89.0%. San Jose's special teams are both in the top three with their power play third at 24.0% and their penalty kill second at 86.6%.

CONDORS NOTES

RW Taylor Beck is the active leading scorer in the AHL with 45 points (13g-32a) in 33 games... Bakersfield is 13-7-1 on home ice and has outscored opponents 64-45 at home... RW Jesse Puljujarvi has scored in conseuctive games and has 10 points (4g-6a) in 13 games since being assigned... G Jonas Gustavsson has stopped 94 of his last 100 shots over three games.

BARRACUDA NOTES

San Jose has won six straight. They have surrendered just 10 goals over those six games... G Troy Grosenick leads the AHL in save percentage at .931 and his six shutouts top all netminders... Rookie Daniel O'Regan is second among first-year players in scoring with 38 points (14g-24a) in 37 games... D Tim Heed is third among d-men in scoring with 37 points (11g-27a)... The Barracuda have a +25 goal differential in the second period and a +12 GD in the third period this season.

TRANSACTIONS

2/10 - D Mikael Tam recalled by Bakersfield from Norfolk (ECHL)

2/9 - D Jordan Oesterle recalled by Edmonton (NHL)

2/9 - C Anton Lander recalled by Edmonton (NHL)

