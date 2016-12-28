Condors Host San Jose Tonight at 7 p.m. for Nintendo NES Giveaway

December 28, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (10-10-4-1) host the San Jose Barracuda (13-6-1-3) on Dignity Health Home Ice at Rabobank Arena, tonight at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and at 5:45 p.m. for season ticket members. Bakersfield is 5-0-1 in their last six home games.

PROMOTION: Nintendo NES Giveaway & Ladies Night - 25 lucky fans will win a Nintendo NES PLUS Bachelorette finalist Luke Pell will be on hand for pictures and autographs. Presented by My45 and 106.1 KRAB Radio

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors play the first of three consecutive games against the San Jose Barracuda. Bakersfield won the series' only meeting in Bakersfield on Nov. 22, 3-1. Overall, San Jose leads the season series with a 3-1-0-1 mark.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bakersfield earned a point for the third consecutive game, but fell 4-3 in overtime at Ontario on Monday night. LW Joey LaLeggia, C Jujhar Khaira, and RW Anton Slepyshev each recorded two points with Khaira and Slepyshev extending their point streaks to three games each.

San Jose defeated Stockton in overtime, 4-3, on Monday. LW Marcus Sorenson, RW Nikita Jevpalovs, RW Barclay Goodrow, and LW Nikolay Goldobin each scored for San Jose. G Mantas Armalis won his second straight after G Troy Grosenick left following the second period with illness.

A WHISTLELESS GAME

Bakersfield and Ontario played a penalty-less game on Monday. It was the first occurance of such a game since April 4, 2015 when Iowa and Toronto got through without a penalty.

HOME POINT STREAK ON THE LINE

The Condors concluded a five-game road trip on Monday and return home for five of their next six. At home, the Condors are 8-5-1 and have a current streak of points in six straight at 5-0-1 dating back to Nov. 22.

CONDORS NOTES

C Jujhar Khaira (1g-3a), RW Anton Slepyshev (2g-3a), and D Jordan Oesterle (0g-3a) each have points in three straight games... The Condors have reached overtime in three consecutive games (0-0-2-1) and have gone to overtime in five of their last eight contests dating back to Dec. 6 (2-2-3-1)... LW Joey LaLeggia was moved to wing three games ago and registered his second multi-point game of the season on Monday with a goal and assist... The Condors are the second-least penalized team in the AHL with an average of 10.24 PIMs/game.

BARRACUDA NOTES

San Jose has points in 10 of their last 11 games since a 3-1 loss in Bakersfield on Nov. 22 (8-1-1-1)... The two road games in Bakersfield this week are the team's lone road games between Dec. 8 and Jan. 16; 14 of 16 on home ice... LW Nikolay Goldobin has six points (1g-5a) in five games against Bakersfield... The Barracuda feature two, top-five special teams units; the penalty kill is second at 87.5% and the power play is fourth at 25.0%... G Troy Grosenick leads the AHL with five shutouts.

UPCOMING GAMES

Friday 12/30 v San Jose

Saturday 12/31 at San Jose

Saturday 1/7 v Ontario - outdoors at Memorial Stadium

TRANSACTIONS

No Transactions

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.