Condors Host Ontario Wednesday and Team Card Sets Friday

December 26, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors
News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors return to Dignity Health Home Ice at Rabobank Arena for two games this Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. and Friday at 7 p.m. Wednesday night, the team hosts the Ontario Reign, AHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings. Friday night is Team Card Set Giveaway for the first 2,000 fans, 5 and older, presented by Eyewitness News, Energy 95.3 FM, and SC Architect.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 27 @ 6:30 P.M. - Condors v Ontario
The Condors welcome the Ontario Reign, AHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, to Bakersfield for the first time this seasonEver wanted to sit in a suite? Three are available for the game including the Budweiser 5-Hole Suite, The Oilers Suite, and the Loge Suite. Click here for a description and further detail on how to purchase.C Brad Malone and C Kyle Platzer will be in the Bakersfield Marriott Post-Game Autograph Booth on the concourseBakersfield is 2-0-0 against the Reign this seasonGreat seats start at just $12 and can be purchased
FRIDAY, DEC. 29 @ 7 P.M. - TEAM CARD SET GIVEAWAY v Tucson
The first 2,000 fans, 5 and older, will take home a Condors 2017-18 Team Card SetThe Loge Suite is available for purchase and holds up to 14 people! Click here for more information and how to purchase. Condors365 Members will welcome the team to the ice with a fan tunnel during introductions. It's one of many members benefits. If you're a member and want to be part of a future fan tunnel, call 324-PUCK (7825). Click here to view benefits and become a member today! Get your cards signed post-game in the Bakersfield Marriott Autograph Booth by LW Ryan Hamilton and D Keegan Lowe Great seats start at just $12 and can be purchased here
