Condors Host Alumni and Blackout Cancer Next Week
February 16, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors return to Dignity Health Home Ice at Rabobank Arena for two games next Friday and Saturday, Feb. 23 and 24. Friday night, enjoy $1.50 hot dogs presented by The Bull 97.3 FM. Saturday night, come early as Condors alumni will face-off at 5 p.m. leading into Blackout Cancer/$5 Frenzy - Youth Jersey at 7 p.m. presented by 23 ABC, 98.5 The Fox, and Dignity Health. Great seats start at $12 and can be purchased here.
If your are a Condors365 Member and have not RSVP'd to the Alumni Reunion and 20th Anniversary Celebration on Thursday, Feb. 22 from 6-8 p.m. at the Bakersfield Marriott, do so. Non-member tickets are $35 and can be purchased here.
$1.50 HOT DOGS - Friday, Feb. 23, 7 p.m. v San Jose
Enjoy $1.50 hot dogs (limit five per trip) all night long while they last
Faith & Family Night - select players will hold a talk on their faith following the game; if your church or youth group has not purchased tickets, please contact Chris at 324-PUCK (7825)
Presented by The Bull 97.3 FM
BLACKOUT CANCER & $5 FRENZY YOUTH JERSEY - Saturday, Feb. 24 v Ontario
The Condors will wear specialty Blackout Cancer jerseys for post-game charity auction to benefit the Kern County Cancer Fund; plus one jersey will be given away
It is also $5 Frenzy Youth Jersey night; purchase up to two per game ticket for just $5 each (**Condors365 Members may purchase 2-for-1 youth jerseys**)
The jerseys are blackout-style, modeled after the ones being worn by the players in the game, and feature the #18 of Josh Currie on the back
Jersey sizes are Y-XS, Y-M, and Y-XL
Fans are asked to fill out an "I STAND FOR" placard at the game for a special in-game salute to those who fight against cancer
Purchase a block of tickets for this game to donate to cancer survivor groups; call 324-PUCK(7825) for more information
Arrive early as at 5 p.m. the Three-Way Chevrolet Alumni game will feature dozens of Condors past with their specialty cancer jerseys available via auction as well (**please note there is no Party on the Plaza pre-game this night)
Presented by 23 ABC, 98.5 The Fox, and Dignity Health
20th ANNIVERSARY ALUMNI CELEBRATION - Thursday, Feb. 22, 6-8 p.m.
The countdown is on for this unique event that will bring together alumni from 20 years of Condors hockey
Condors alumni confirmed for the event include Paul Willett, Andrew Ianiero, Paul Rosebush, Brett Lutes, Glen Mears, Sean Venedam, Kevin Barrett, Scott Borders, Scott Hay, Mike Hofstrand, Liam Huculak, Kevin Truelson, Marty Raymond, Jamie Cooke and Joe Watkins
The two-hour event will include a player panel with Condors alumni discussing memorable moments in team history and answering questions from fans
In addition, everyone is invited to mix and mingle with their favorite Condors
Taco bar and a full no-host bar will be provided
Dress code is business casual; respectfully we request no children at this event
Members may RSVP to Alex Ramos at ARamos@bakersfieldcondors.com
