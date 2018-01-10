Condors Home for Three Games this Week

News Release

Pet bowl giveaway Friday; toothbrush holder giveaway Saturday

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors return to Dignity Health Home Ice at Rabobank Arena for three games off a strong road trip which saw the team collect seven of a possible eight points.

Wednesday is the Condorstown Indoor Classic presented by Energy 95.3 FM. Friday night is Pet Bowl Giveaway and Awareness Night presented by KGET-17 and 106.1 KRAB Radio. The weekend concludes on Saturday for Toothbrush Holder Giveaway presented by The Groove 99.3 FM.

Wednesday, Jan. 10 @ 6:30 p.m. - Condorstown Indoor Classic v Texas Stars

It will be just like last year's Outdoor Classic, except indoors and much drier!Re-live one of the biggest nights in Bakersfield's sports history, just past the one-year anniversary.Corbin Burnes, Bakersfield native and No. 3 prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers organization, will drop the ceremonial first puck.C Joe Gambardella and RW David Gust will be in the Bakersfield Marriott Post-Game Autograph Booth.Great seats start at just $12 and is a great night to check out the all-new Ice Level Lounge or Crossbar Craft Beer Bar. Purchase tickets.

Friday, Jan. 12 @ 7 p.m. - Pet Bowl Giveaway v Chicago Wolves The first 2,000 fans, 10 and older, will take home a Condors pet bowl for their four-legged friends.Bid on custom ceramic pet bowls, hand-painted by the players themselves, in a raffle & silent auction on the concourse; proceeds will benefit the Kern County Animal Services non-profit organization.Kern County Animal Services will have pets available for adoption on the concourse during the game - come to a game, leave with a new best friend!There will be wiener dog racing during the intermission, to enter your small dog, e-mail condors@bakersfieldcondors.comIt is the first-ever meeting between the Condors and Wolves, who are the AHL affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights.C Kyle Platzer and D Ryan Stanton will be in the Bakersfield Marriott Post-Game Autograph Booth. Great seats start at just $12 and can be purchased.

Saturday, Jan. 13 @ 7 p.m. - Toothbrush Holder Giveaway v Rockford IceHogs The first 2,000 children, 12 and under, will take home a Condors Toothbrush Holder with spots for two brushes.It is another giveaway in a long line of Condors bathroom accessories including plungers, toilet paper, soap dispensers, and shower curtains.Come early for the Three-Way Chevrolet Party on the Plaza beginning at 5 p.m. in front of the arena with the Condors inflatable slapshot, sauce toss, life-size jenga, food, music, drinks, and more!Earlier in the afternoon, join us for a Boy Scout Condorpalooza from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Enjoy ice skating, fitness and hockey instruction areas, and a kids zone with several games. Advanced purchase is required, and you must be either a Boy Scout or Cub Scout. Contact your scout leader or the Condors office at 324-PUCK(7825) to purchase tickets. See the first-ever matchup between Bakersfield and Rockford, the AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks; great seats start at just $12.

