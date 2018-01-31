Condors Home for Soccer Ball Giveaway Friday

News Release

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors return to Dignity Health Home Ice at Rabobank Arena on Friday at 7 p.m. for Soccer Ball Giveaway night presented by 23 ABC and La Preciosa 105.3 FM. The first 2,000 kids, 17 and under, will take home a Condors soccer ball.

Saturday, meet and interact with the team as they serve you dinner and drinks from 4-6 p.m. at The Padre Hotel at the 18th annual Tip a Condor. Proceeds benefit the Kern County Shrine Club and tickets can be purchased here.

SOCCER BALL GIVEAWAY - Friday, Feb. 2, 7 p.m. v Iowa Wild The Iowa Wild are in town for the first time ever and the first 2,000 kids, 17 and under, will take home a Condors soccer ball Watch the hilarious television commercial for Friday's game on Condors.TV: click here A great spot for watching the game is the all-new Ice Level Lounge near the glass; all you need is to be 21 years of age or older and have a lower level ticketGreat seats start at just $12 and can be purchased herePresented by 23 ABC and La Preciosa 105.3 FM

TIP A CONDOR - Saturday, Feb. 3, 4-6 p.m. at The Padre Hotel: The Condors will trade in their skates for aprons as they serve you dinner and drinks at the Padre Hotel There will be numerous auction and raffle items available including:Edmonton Oilers team signed jerseyLeon Draisaitl signed stickTy Rattie AHL All-Star signed jersey Condors Star Wars jersey to be personalized Anaheim Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs autographed baseball Oakland Raiders apparel packageSacramento Kings swag bag with tickets to a game Golf outing to Rio Bravo Country Club Family Zoo pass to Sacramento ZooMalibu Wine Safaris Explorer Safari TourWine tasting experience at Linne Calodo Winery in Paso Robles Wine tasting and package from Grey Wolf Cellars in Paso Robles Wine package including bottles and glasses from J Dusi Wines Condors in-game experiences including sitting on the bench during warmups, announcer for the night, and promo team experienceEach player will have a custom apron which will be raffled offTickets are $35 which includes appetizer and entree and can be purchased here Proceeds benefit the Kern County Shrine Club.

