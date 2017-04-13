Condors Fall in SD, But Remain in Playoff Hunt

News Release

SAN DIEGO - The Bakersfield Condors (32-28-5-1) fell 5-1 to the San Diego Gulls (41-20-3-2) on Wednesday night at Valley View Casino Center. Despite the loss, the Condors remained alive in the playoff race.

Bakersfield needs the following to make the playoffs:

1) A regulation win over Stockton Friday

2) A regulation or overtime win over San Jose on Saturday AND a Stockton regulation loss to Tucson

FIRST PERIOD

GULLS GOAL: D Keaton Thompson (4th) off a rebound from the right-wing circle. Assists: MacKinnon, Sorensen; Time of goal: 11:09; SD leads, 1-0CONDORS GOAL: C Josh Currie (19th) from the slot off a feed from behind the net; Assists: Puljujarvi, Gambardella; Time of goal: 14:37; Game tied, 1-1SHOTS: BAK - 11 | SD - 11

SECOND PERIOD

GULLS GOAL: RW Nick Sorensen (10th) on a breakaway; Assists: Cooper, Samuels-Thomas; Time of goal: 15:12; SD leads, 2-1SHOTS: BAK - 12 | SD - 7 THIRD PERIOD GULLS GOAL: LW Kevin Roy (15th) redirected a point shot; Assists: Guenin, Abbott, Time of goal: 5:20; SD leads, 3-1GULLS EMPTY-NET GOAL: LW Antoine Laganiere (21st); SD leads, 4-1Morley tacked on one at the buzzer for the 5-1 final SHOTS: BAK - 13 | SD - 7 GAME NOTES

THREE STARS: 1. Enroth (SD) 2. Sorensen (SD) 3. Cooper (SD)SHOTS: BAK - 36 | SD - 25POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/2 | SD - 0/0GOALTENDERS: BAK - Ellis (15-11-2; 24/20 | SD - Enroth (15-5-0; 36/35)Bakersfield finished the season series against San Diego 2-4-2Bakersfield plays in Stockton on Friday at 7:30 p.m.Scratches: Oesterle, Samuelsson, Platzer, Olver, Rechlicz, Hamilton, Chase, Polei, Mantha, CampbellAttendance: 7,271

