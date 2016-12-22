Condors Fall in Overtime to Tucson Despite Lander's Big Night
December 22, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
TUCSON - The Bakersfield Condors (10-10-3-1, .500) took a lead late in the third period, but fell in overtime, 5-4, to the Tucson Roadrunners (13-6-3-0) on Wednesday night at Tucson Arena. C Anton Lander had three points (2g-1a).
Boxscore
FIRST PERIOD
No scoringSHOTS: BAK - 6 | TUC - 6
SECOND PERIOD BAKERSFIELD GOAL: RW Anton Slepyshev (2nd) on the power play from the left-wing circle; Assists: Lander, Hamilton; Time of goal: :51; BAK leads, 1-0BAKERSFIELD GOAL: C Anton Lander (7th) from the left-wing circle; Assists: Slepyshev, Simpson; Time of goal: 1:13: BAK leads, 2-0TUCSON GOAL: C Ryan MacInnis (3rd) to a vacated net off a scramble; Assist: Fischer; Time of goal: 5:23; BAK leads, 2-1TUCSON GOAL: D Kyle Wood (8th) blast on the power play; Assists: McBain, Dauphin; Time of goal: 8:25; Game tied, 2-2TUCSON GOAL: C Laurent Dauphin (2nd) on a backdoor feed; Assist: Fischer; Time of goal: 13:44; TUC leads, 3-2SHOTS: BAK - 17 | TUC - 8
THIRD PERIOD BAKERSFIELD GOAL: Lander (8th) ripped home a shot from the top of the circle. Assists: Oesterle, Khaira; Time of goal: 6:31; Game tied, 3-3BAKERSFIELD GOAL: C Josh Currie (5th) from the slot off a face-off; Assist: Reinhart; Time of goal: 16:00; BAK leads, 4-3TUCSON GOAL: McInnis (4th) from the high slot; Assists: Wood, Bunting; Time of goal: 16:59; Game tied, 4-4SHOTS: BAK - 14 | TUC - 8
C Chris Mueller ended the game in overtime on a breakaway at 2:37.
GAME NOTES
THREE STARS (from Ryan Holt): 1. Mueller (TUC) 2. Lander (BAK) 3. Wood (TUC)SHOTS: BAK - 40 TUC - 23POWER PLAYS: BAK - 2/6 | TUC - 1/4GOALTENDERS: BAK - Brossoit (6-8-2; 23/18) | TUC - Langhamer (3-2-1; 40/36)C Anton Lander has nine points (4g-5a) in his last five gamesRW Anton Slepyshev has goals in two straightBakersfield's power play went 5/13 in the two gamesThe Condors are now 2-2-1-1 against Tucson this seasonScratches: Rechlicz, Chase, Moroz, BetkerAttendance: 3,506
