Condors Erase Large Deficit to Earn Point in Tucson

December 21, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





TUCSON - The Bakersfield Condors (10-10-3-0, .500) erased a three-goal, first intermission deficit to earn a point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Tucson Roadrunners (12-6-3-0) on Tuesday night at Tucson Arena.

Boxscore

FIRST PERIOD

TUCSON GOAL: D Kyle Wood (7th) from the left-wing circle on the power play. Assists: McBain, Mueller; Time of goal: 2:36; Roadrunners lead, 1-0TUCSON GOAL: RW Christian Fischer (9th) on a breakaway; Assist: Dauphin; Time of goal: 6:01; Roadrunners lead, 2-0TUCSON GOAL: D Jamie McBain (3rd) on a point shot; Assists: Gaudet, Mermis; Time of goal: 12:16; Roadrunners, lead, 3-0SHOTS: BAK - 10 | TUC - 10

SECOND PERIOD BAKERSFIELD GOAL: LW Ryan Hamilton (9th) redirected a point shot on the PP. Assists: Oesterle, Slepyshev; Time of goal: 4:07; Roadrunners lead, 3-1BAKERSFIELD GOAL: C Jujhar Khaira (6th) redirected a shot from the left point on the PP. Assist: Currie; Time of goal: 8:55; Roadrunners lead, 3-2SHOTS: BAK - 13 | TUC - 6

THIRD PERIOD BAKERSFIELD GOAL: RW Anton Slepyshev (1st) rifled home a shot from the left-wing circle on the power play. Assists: Lander, Khaira; Time of goal: 4:31; Game tied, 3-3SHOTS: BAK - 9 | TUC - 10

Tucson scored twice in the shootout on three shots to take the win.

GAME NOTES

THREE STARS: 1. McBain (TUC) 2. Oesterle (BAK) 3. Fischer (TUC)SHOTS: BAK - 325 | TUC - 29POWER PLAYS: BAK - 3/7 | TUC - 1/5GOALTENDERS: BAK - Brossoit (12:16; ND; 6-8-1; 7/4) Ellis (4-3-2; SOL; 21/21) | TUC - Peters (2-2-0; 35/32)Joey Benik and Anton Lander took shots in the shootoutTonight was the second time this season the Condors trailed after two to get at least a pointThe three power-play goals scored was a season highJoey LaLeggia played LW tonightThe Condors play their final game before the Christmas break tomorrow at 6 p.m. in TucsonScratches: Rechlicz, Chase, Moroz, BetkerAttendance: 2,471

www.BakersfieldCondors.com

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.