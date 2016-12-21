Condors Erase Large Deficit to Earn Point in Tucson
December 21, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
TUCSON - The Bakersfield Condors (10-10-3-0, .500) erased a three-goal, first intermission deficit to earn a point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Tucson Roadrunners (12-6-3-0) on Tuesday night at Tucson Arena.
FIRST PERIOD
TUCSON GOAL: D Kyle Wood (7th) from the left-wing circle on the power play. Assists: McBain, Mueller; Time of goal: 2:36; Roadrunners lead, 1-0TUCSON GOAL: RW Christian Fischer (9th) on a breakaway; Assist: Dauphin; Time of goal: 6:01; Roadrunners lead, 2-0TUCSON GOAL: D Jamie McBain (3rd) on a point shot; Assists: Gaudet, Mermis; Time of goal: 12:16; Roadrunners, lead, 3-0SHOTS: BAK - 10 | TUC - 10
SECOND PERIOD BAKERSFIELD GOAL: LW Ryan Hamilton (9th) redirected a point shot on the PP. Assists: Oesterle, Slepyshev; Time of goal: 4:07; Roadrunners lead, 3-1BAKERSFIELD GOAL: C Jujhar Khaira (6th) redirected a shot from the left point on the PP. Assist: Currie; Time of goal: 8:55; Roadrunners lead, 3-2SHOTS: BAK - 13 | TUC - 6
THIRD PERIOD BAKERSFIELD GOAL: RW Anton Slepyshev (1st) rifled home a shot from the left-wing circle on the power play. Assists: Lander, Khaira; Time of goal: 4:31; Game tied, 3-3SHOTS: BAK - 9 | TUC - 10
Tucson scored twice in the shootout on three shots to take the win.
GAME NOTES
THREE STARS: 1. McBain (TUC) 2. Oesterle (BAK) 3. Fischer (TUC)SHOTS: BAK - 325 | TUC - 29POWER PLAYS: BAK - 3/7 | TUC - 1/5GOALTENDERS: BAK - Brossoit (12:16; ND; 6-8-1; 7/4) Ellis (4-3-2; SOL; 21/21) | TUC - Peters (2-2-0; 35/32)Joey Benik and Anton Lander took shots in the shootoutTonight was the second time this season the Condors trailed after two to get at least a pointThe three power-play goals scored was a season highJoey LaLeggia played LW tonightThe Condors play their final game before the Christmas break tomorrow at 6 p.m. in TucsonScratches: Rechlicz, Chase, Moroz, BetkerAttendance: 2,471
