Condors Drop Final Game of 2016; Head Outdoors Next Saturday in The
December 31, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
SAN JOSE - The Bakersfield Condors (11-12-4-1, .482) fell 4-1 to the San Jose Barracuda (15-7-1-3) on Saturday night at SAP Center. C Anton Lander scored his 10th goal in 13 games.
Bakersfield's next game is the Three-Way Chevrolet Condorstown Outdoor Classic at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7. Tickets are moving quickly, purchase here.
Boxscore
FIRST PERIOD
No scoringSHOTS: BAK - 7 | SJ - 9
SECOND PERIOD BARRACUDA GOAL: C Daniel O'Reagan (9th) on the power play with a second effort at the side of the net. Assist: Helewka, Heed; Time of goal: 8:34; SJ leads, 1-0BARRACUDA GOAL: D Joakim Ryan (4th) on a shorthanded, three-on-two rush; Assists: Carpenter, Goodrow; Time of goal: 11:12; SJ leads, 2-0BARRACUDA GOAL: LW Marcus Sorenson (7th) broke in down the left wing and snapped a shot from the circle; Assists: Ryan, Heed; Time of goal: 18:05; SJ leads, 3-0SHOTS: BAK - 10 | SJ - 13
THIRD PERIOD BARRACUDA GOAL: RW Ryan Carpenter (6th) on a shorthanded breakaway; Assists: Goodrow, Ryan; Time of goal: 3:53; SJ leads, 4-0CONDORS GOAL: C Anton Lander (10th) from the left-wing circle under the crossbar; Assists: Slepyshev, Fayne; Time of goal: 8:51: SJ leads, 4-1SHOTS: BAK - 18 | SJ - 6
GAME NOTES
THREE STARS: 1. Ryan (SJ) 2. Grosenick (SJ) 3. Carpenter (SJ)SHOTS: BAK - 35 | SJ - 28POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/4 | SJ - 1/4GOALTENDERS: BAK - Brossoit (7-8-3; 28/24) | SJ - Grosenick (8-5-2; 35/34)C Anton Lander had five points in two games on the weekend (2g-3a)D Mark Fayne had assists in each of his two games this weekend.Scratches: Betker, Moroz, Benik, PlatzerAttendance: 4,280
WINTERFEST IN FULL SWING
The Three-Way Chevrolet Condorstown Outdoor Classic is fully underway, and there is ice on the grass at Memorial Stadium at Bakersfield College. Come join us for ice skating, obstacle courses, zip-lining, and more! Winterfest concludes with a special NHL Alumni/Celebrity Game on Jan. 6th and an outdoor game against the Ontario Reign on the 7th. Call 324-PUCK or visit www.bakersfieldcondors.com for tickets and details.
www.BakersfieldCondors.com
