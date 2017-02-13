Condors Drop a Sunday Game in San Diego
February 13, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Bakersfield Condors (19-19-5-1) could not solve G Dustin Tokarski and fell, 4-0 to the San Diego Gulls (26-13-2-2) on Sunday afternoon at Valley View Casino Center.
No scoringSHOTS: BAK - 7 | SD - 15
SECOND PERIOD GULLS GOAL: RW Nick Sorensen (6th) off a rebound on the power play. Assists: Kossila, Kerdiles; Time of goal: 9:15; SD leads, 1-0GULLS GOAL: LW Antoine Laganiere (15th) off the rush from the left-wing circle. Assists: Kossila, Roy; Time of goal: 16:52; SD leads, 2-0SHOTS: BAK - 8 | SD - 15
THIRD PERIOD GULLS GOAL: LW Jordan Samuels-Thomas (9th) on a breakaway follow-up. Assist: Sabourin; Time of goal: 1:30; SD leads, 3-0GULLS GOAL: C Chris Wagner (9th) from the bottom of the left-wing circle. Assists: Gortz, Kerdiles; Time of goal: 6:03; SD leads, 4-0SHOTS: BAK - 6 | SD - 15
GAME NOTES
THREE STARS: 1. Tokarski (SD) 2. Kossila (SD) 3. Wagner (SD)SHOTS: BAK - 21 | SD - 45POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/4 | SJ - 2/7GOALTENDERS: BAK - Ellis (7-9-2; 45/41) | SD - Tokarski (10-6-1; 21/21)C Anton Lander was assigned to Bakersfield today, but did not join the team; LW Iiro Pakarinen was recalled from his conditiing loan todayScratches: Betker, LaLeggia, Reinhart, Allen, LanderAttendance: 9,627
