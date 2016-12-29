Condors Downed by Barracuda; Star Wars Night Is Friday

December 29, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (10-11-4-1, .481) fell to the San Jose Barracuda (14-6-1-3, .667) in a 4-1 loss on Wednesday night at Rabobank Arena. LW Scott Allen scored the lone goal for the Condors tonight, his second in as many games. Bakersfield seeks retribution against San Jose in a rematch this Friday at 7 p.m. at Rabobank Arena.

FIRST PERIOD

BARRACUDA GOAL: LW Nikolay Goldobin (6th) shot from inside the left wing circle; Assists: Sorensen, Chartier; Time of goal: 4:08; SJ leads, 1-0BARRACUDA GOAL: RW Barclay Goodrow (11th) stuffed one in from the top of the crease; Assists: Goldobin, Bergman; Time of goal: 11:51; SJ leads, 2-0SHOTS: BAK - 11 | SJ - 7

SECOND PERIOD BARRCUDA GOAL: C Daniel O'Regan (8th) tipped one in behind the back of G Nick Ellis, Assist: Martin; Time of goal: 6:50; SJ leads, 3-0CONDORS GOAL: LW Scott Allen (4th) slammed one home from the center of the right wing circle; Assists: Currie, Russell; Time of goal: 19:57; SJ leads, 3-1SHOTS: BAK - 7 | SJ - 7

THIRD PERIOD BARRACUDA GOAL: LW Adam Helewka (8th) chipped one into an empty net, Assists: McCarthy, Carpenter; Time of goal: 19:39; SJ leads, 4-1SHOTS: BAK - 11 | SJ - 8

GAME NOTES

THREE STARS: 1. Goldobin (SJ) 2. Grosenick (SJ) 3. Allen (BAK)SHOTS: BAK - 29 | SJ - 21POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/7 | SJ - 1/5GOALTENDERS: BAK - Ellis (4-4-2; 20/17) | SJ - Grosenick (7-4-2; 29/28)LW Scott Allen has scored a goal in two consecutive games.The Condors six-game home point streak came to an end tonight.Scratches: Betker, Benik, Moroz, RechliczAttendance: 3,965 STAR WARS NIGHT THIS WEEKEND

Come join us in a galaxy far, far away this Friday for Star Wars Night! Over 30 characters from the Star Wars galaxy, from the legendary 501st Legion, Sunrider Base and the Mandalorian Mercs, will be at the game to take pictures with fans in the Condors photo booth. Presented by Eyewitness News, 106.1 KRAB Radio, & Dignity Health.

WINTERFEST IN FULL SWING

The Three-Way Chevrolet Condorstown Outdoor Classic is fully underway, and there is ice on the grass at Memorial Stadium at Bakersfield College. Come join us for iceskating, obstacle courses, zip-lining, and more! Winterfest concludes with a special NHL Alumni/Celebrity Game on Jan. 6th and an outdoor game against the Ontario Reign on the 7th. Call 324-PUCK or visit www.bakersfieldcondors.com for tickets and details.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.