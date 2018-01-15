Condors Down Rockford in Overtime, 3-2

News Release

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (16-14-6-0) rallied in the third period, killed off a late power play, and won in overtime, 3-2, over the Rockford IceHogs (21-15-2-2) on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 5,074 at Rabobank Arena. RW Ty Rattie scored the game-tying and game-winning goals for the Condors who won their second consecutive overtime game. C Grayson Downing scored his first of the season and had a three-point night. G Laurent Brossoit stopped 38 of 40 in the win. QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Rattie (BAK); 2. Downing (BAK); 3. Brossoit (BAK). POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/3 ; RFD - 0/4. SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 35; RFD - 40. GOALTENDERS: BAK - Brossoit (2-1-0; 40/38); RFD - Tomkins (0-1-2; 35/32). RW Ty Rattie has back-to-back multi-goal games. LW Iiro Pakarinen extended his point streak to seven games (5g-2a). C Grayson Downing had a three-point night (2g-1a). The Condors have points in seven of their last eight games (5-1-2). Tonight was the first-ever matchup between the Condors and IceHogs. Bakersfield is 2-1-1 against the Central Division. After starting the season 0-6 in overtime, the Condors have won two straight. Scratches: Pasquale, Betker, Platzer, Ferlin, O'Brien, Stanton.

