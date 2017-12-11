Condors Denied in San Antonio

December 11, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors
News Release
SAN ANTONIO - The Bakersfield Condors (9-11-3-0) fell behind early and the San Antonio Rampage (13-10-1-0) picked up a 5-2 win on Saturday night at AT&T Center. C Kyle Platzer pulled the Condors within one at 3-2 with four minutes left, but the Rampage added two empty-net goals.
Bakersfield is now 1-1-1 on a five-game road trip and 3-1-1 against San Antonio this season. They are next in action on Saturday at 7 p.m. in San Jose.
QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Grimaldi (SA) 2. Girard (SA) 3. Nantel (SA)POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/1; SA - 0/1SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 23 ; SA - 49GOALTENDERS: BAK - Starrett (0-1-0; 47/44) ; SA - Martin (9-6-1; 23/21)G Shane Starrett, reigning ECHL rookie of the month, made his first AHL startRW Iiro Pakarinen had an assist and has points in four straight games (3g-1a)Bakersfield's streak of scoring the opening goal of the game (eight games) was snappedScratches: Ferlin, Bear, Hamilton, Doornbosch, Gambardella, Mantha
www.BakersfieldCondors.com
Bakersfield Condors, PO BOX 1806, Bakersfield, CA 93303
