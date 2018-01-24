Condors Close Road Trip with Loss to Rockford

News Release

Dillon Simpson the lone Condors goal; home Friday and Saturday

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Bakersfield Condors (17-16-7-0) led 1-0 after two periods, but closed the road trip with a 4-1 loss to the Rockford IceHogs (23-16-2-3) on Tuesday night at BMO Harris Bank Center. D Dillon Simpson scored the long goal for the Condors who finished the road trip 1-2-1.

Bakersfield returns home Friday and Saturday to take on San Diego.

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS : 1. Forsling (RFD) 2. Delia (RFD) 3. Brossoit (BAK)POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/1; RFD - 0/5SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 24 ; RFD - 43GOALTENDERS: BAK - Brossoit (3-2-1; 42/39) ; RFD - Delia (5-4-1; 24/23)The Condors penalty kill has been successful on 35 of its last 37 opportunitiesRW Ty Rattie notched his 30th point; LW Joey LaLeggia notched his team-leading 18th assistBakersfield returns home for two games on Friday and Saturday before the All-Star BreakScratches: Ellis, Stanton, Betker

