Condors Blast the Barracuda 7-2; 8 Days Until the Condorstown
December 31, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (11-11-4-1, .500) closed out 2016 with a bang, defeating the San Jose Barracuda (14-7-1-3, .640) 7-2 Friday night at Rabobank Arena. Team captain Ryan Hamilton was the only player to score twice, with six separate skaters putting up the seven goals for the Condors. Bakersfield faces San Jose on the road Saturday night.
FIRST PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: LW Ryan Hamilton (10th) chipped one into the net from the top of the crease; Assist: Lander; Time of goal: 0:29; BAK leads, 1-0CONDORS GOAL: D David Musil (2nd) slammed one home from between the hashmarks; Assists: Slepyshev, Lander; Time of goal: 3:45; BAK leads, 2-0CONDORS GOAL: RW Patrick Russell (1st) stuffed one from in close; Assist: LaLeggia; Time of goal: 4:08; BAK leads, 3-0CONDORS GOAL: LW Anton Slepyshev (3rd) knocked one in from the top of the right wing circle; Assists: Hamilton, Fayne; Time of goal: 13:41; BAK leads, 4-0CONDORS GOAL: C Anton Lander (9th) deflected a flying puck into the net; Unassisted; Time of goal: 15:57; BAK leads, 5-0SHOTS: BAK - 11 | SJ - 10
SECOND PERIOD BARRACUDA GOAL: RW Ryan Carpenter (5th) redirected a shot from the top of the crease; Assists: Heed, McCarthy; Time of goal: 0:29; BAK leads, 5-1BARRACUDA GOAL: C Rourke Chartier (7th) shot from the bottom of the left wing circle; Assists: Sorensen, Goldobin; Time of goal: 7:41; BAK leads, 5-2SHOTS: BAK - 7 | SJ - 16
THIRD PERIOD CONDORS GOAL: LW Ryan Hamilton (11th) slammed one home from between the hashmarks; Assists: Lander; Time of goal: 7:29; BAK leads, 6-2CONDORS GOAL: C Jujhar Khaira (8th) stuffed one in past the glove of G Mantas Armalis; Assists: Russell, Fraser; Time of goal: 9:27; BAK leads, 7-2SHOTS: BAK - 8 | SJ - 10
GAME NOTES
THREE STARS: 1. Hamilton (BAK) 2. Slepyshev (BAK) 3. Russell (BAK)SHOTS: BAK - 26 | SJ - 36POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/3 | SJ - 0/4GOALTENDERS: BAK - Brossoit (7-7-3; 36/34) | SJ - Armalis (17/13); Grosenick (7-5-2; 9/6)RW Patrick Russell has points in two consecutive games (1g-2a).C Anton Lander (1g-3a), LW Ryan Hamilton (2g-1a), and LW Anton Slepyshev (1g-1a) each had multi-point games and were +4.D Jordan Oesterle was recalled to Edmonton earlier today. D Mark Fayne made his season debut with the Condors tonight and put up an assist after being assigned by Edmonton today.Tonight marks the final home game in 2016 for the Condors.Scratches: Betker, Moroz, Rechlicz, SallinenAttendance: 4,561
WINTERFEST IN FULL SWING
The Three-Way Chevrolet Condorstown Outdoor Classic is fully underway, and there is ice on the grass at Memorial Stadium at Bakersfield College. Come join us for ice skating, obstacle courses, zip-lining, and more! Winterfest concludes with a special NHL Alumni/Celebrity Game on Jan. 6th and an outdoor game against the Ontario Reign on the 7th. Call 324-PUCK or visit www.bakersfieldcondors.com for tickets and details.
