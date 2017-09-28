Condors Blank San Jose 6-0 in Preseason

News Release

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - Six different players scored, four recorded multi-point nights, and the Bakersfield Condors (1-0-0) shut out the San Jose Barracuda (0-1-0), 6-0, on Thursday night at Rabobank Arena. G Eddie Pasquale earned the shutout with 17 stops in his first action in Bakersfield.

* CONDORS GOAL: LW Braden Christoffer (1st) knocked home a point shot rebound at the top of the crease; Assists: Betker, Platzer; Time of goal: 13:51; BAK leads, 1-0 * CONDORS GOAL: D Keegan Lowe (1st) point shot deflected off a body past the netminder; Assists: Tyrell, Polei; Time of goal: 14:38; BAK leads, 2-0 * CONDORS GOAL: C Josh Currie (1st) from the bottom of the left-wing circle off a feed from behind the net; Assist: O'Brien; Time of goal: 17:24; BAK leads, 3-0 * SHOTS: BAK - 14, SJ - 11 SECOND PERIOD

* CONDORS GOAL: C Dana Tyrell (1st) from the high slot; Assists: Polei, Butcher; Time of goal 4:26; BAK leads, 4-0 * CONDORS GOAL: LW Lane Bauer (1st) from the slot through traffic; Assists: Jones, Butcher; Time of goal: 6:06; BAK leads, 5-0 * SHOTS: BAK - 10, SJ - 4 THIRD PERIOD

* CONDORS GOAL: C Kyle Platzer (1st) with a slick move in tight; Assists: Chase, Paigin; Time of goal: 11:07; BAK leads, 6-0 * SHOTS: BAK - 8, SJ - 2 QUICK HITS

* POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/1, SJ - 0/5 * SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 32, SJ - 17 * GOALTENDERS: BAK - Pasquale (17/17; 1-0-0), SJ - Bibeau (22/17; 0-1-0; 33:43) / Williams (10/9; 26:17) * Edmonton placed C Brad Malone on waivers for purpose of assignment to Bakersfield earlier today * Dana Tyrell (1g-1a), Kyle Platzer (1g-1a), Chad Butcher (0g-2a), and Evan Polei (0g-2a) each recorded multi-point nights * D Ryan Mantha dropped the mitts with Bryan Moore in the second period * RW Istvan Sofron fought Thrower in the second period * The Condors head to Stockton tomorrow at 7 p.m. for the final preseason tuneup; they open the regular season in Stockton on Friday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.

