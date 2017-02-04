Condors Beat the Heat, 2-1

February 4, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (18-16-4-1, .526) returned home to earn an intense 2-1 victory over the Stockton Heat (19-17-3-1, .525) Friday night at Rabobank Arena. Goaltender Nick Ellis earned his third straight win, stopping 27 on the night. Taylor Beck picked up a goal and an assist, as the Condors leapfrogged Stockton in the standings and inched closer to playoff position. Bakersfield will face the Heat again tomorrow night in Stockton.

FIRST PERIOD

HEAT GOAL: LW Morgan Kilmchuk (13th) flipped the puck in from above the crease; Assists: Shinkaruk, Wotherspoon; Time of goal: 13:15; STK leads, 1-0SHOTS: BAK - 9 | STK - 11

SECOND PERIOD CONDORS GOAL: LW Joey LaLeggia (10th) deflected the puck in from between the hashmarks; Assists: Beck, Musil; Time of goal: 3:53; Tie game, 1-1CONDORS GOAL: RW Taylor Beck (13th) slammed the puck home from above the right wing circle; Assists: Oesterle, Hamilton; Time of goal: 12:41; BAK leads, 2-1SHOTS: BAK - 14 | STK - 10

THIRD PERIOD No scoring.SHOTS: BAK - 7 | STK - 7

GAME NOTES

THREE STARS: 1. Ellis (BAK) 2. Beck (BAK) 3. LaLeggia (BAK)SHOTS: BAK - 30 | STK - 28POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/4 | STK - 0/6GOALTENDERS: BAK - Ellis (7-7-2; 28/27) | STK - Gillies (11-10-3; 30/28)RW Taylor Beck is now third among AHL scorers this season with 44 points (13g-31a).LW Joey LaLeggia has seven goals in his last 10 games.LW Ryan Hamilton is on a three-game scoring streak (3g-1a).C Josh Currie's four-game point streak (1g-4a) came to an end tonight.The Condors lead the AHL in penalty killing on home ice with 90.8% (69/76).Edmonton assigned C Henrik Samuelsson to Bakersfield, after acquiring him from the Arizona Coyotes in a trade for F Mitch Moroz.D Mikael Tam was assigned to Norfolk earlier today.Scratches: Betker, Rechlicz, Christoffer, Aneloski, DescheneauAttendance: 5,083

DISCOUNT DRINKS AND SUPERHERO CAPE GIVEAWAY NEXT WEEK

Tuesday the 7th, fans can enjoy $5 margaritas and $2 sodas all night, brought to you by 101.5 KGFM. Next Saturday the 11th is a Kids Club Night, and the first 2,000 fans 12 and under will soar away in a specialty Condors Superhero Cape. Presented by My45 and Radio Lobo.

