Condors and Live Condor Dazzle in 3-2 Win
February 10, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (18-18-7-1, 44pts) jumped out to a 2-0 lead after one period and defeated the Ontario Reign (23-18-2-1, 49pts) by a 3-2 score on Friday night at Rabobank Arena. RW David Gust and C Josh Currie each picked up their 10th goals of the season.
During the National Anthem, Queen Victoria, the live Andean Condor, dazzled in an encore performance.
QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Gust (BAK) 2. Polei (BAK) 3. Brossoit (BAK)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 2/4; ONT - 0/4
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 26; ONT - 30
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Brossoit (4-3-2; 30/28); ONT - Campbell (11-9-3; 26/23)
G Laurent Brossoit has started nine of the last 10 games he has been on the roster
RW Ty Loney made his Condors debut after being acquired from Syracuse (AHL)
The Condors scored a power play goal (two) for the first time in nine games
Bakersfield has killed off 12 straight Ontario power plays this season
The Condors are 3-1-0 against the Reign this season
Bakersfield is in Ontario at 6 p.m. Saturday night
Scratches: Jones, Mantha, O'Brien, Gambardella
