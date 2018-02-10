Condors and Live Condor Dazzle in 3-2 Win

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (18-18-7-1, 44pts) jumped out to a 2-0 lead after one period and defeated the Ontario Reign (23-18-2-1, 49pts) by a 3-2 score on Friday night at Rabobank Arena. RW David Gust and C Josh Currie each picked up their 10th goals of the season.

During the National Anthem, Queen Victoria, the live Andean Condor, dazzled in an encore performance.

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Gust (BAK) 2. Polei (BAK) 3. Brossoit (BAK)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 2/4; ONT - 0/4

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 26; ONT - 30

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Brossoit (4-3-2; 30/28); ONT - Campbell (11-9-3; 26/23)

G Laurent Brossoit has started nine of the last 10 games he has been on the roster

RW Ty Loney made his Condors debut after being acquired from Syracuse (AHL)

The Condors scored a power play goal (two) for the first time in nine games

Bakersfield has killed off 12 straight Ontario power plays this season

The Condors are 3-1-0 against the Reign this season

Bakersfield is in Ontario at 6 p.m. Saturday night

Scratches: Jones, Mantha, O'Brien, Gambardella

