Condors Acquire Riopel and Loney from Syracuse

News Release

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors have acquired G Nic Riopel and RW Ty Loney from the Syracuse Crunch (AHL) in exchange for future considerations. In a separate transaction, G Eddie Pasquale was traded by the Edmonton Oilers to the Tampa Bay Lightning (NHL) in exchange for future considerations.

QUICK HITS - Loney, 25, was a teammate of Condors LW Joey LaLeggia at the University of DenverNow in his fourth season, he had 34 points (19g-15a) in 32 games with the Adirondack Thunder (ECHL) and was pointless in eight games with Syracuse this seasonRiopel, 28, was a fifth round selection (#142 overall) of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2009 and was 9-9-0 with a 3.28 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage with Adirondack (ECHL)

