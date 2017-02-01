CONCACAF Awards 2017

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) announced today that the final of the 2017 Gold Cup will be held at Levi's(r) Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Wednesday, July 26.

Levi's(r) Stadium is one of the b04c11f090d7eeb227d677c6d9b9c5e34d58d34d98901b36672d599e20af 14 venues in 13 cities that will host this year's edition of the Gold Cup, the 14th in the tournament's history. In a short but already illustrious history, Levi's(r) Stadium has hosted events of a global magnitude, including the sold-out inaugural match of the historic 2016 Copa America Centenario between the United States and Colombia, as well as Super Bowl L earlier last year. The first event ever held at Levi's(r) Stadium was an MLS match between the Earthquakes and Seattle Sounders FC on Aug. 2, 2014 in which the Quakes won 1-0.

"Levi's(r) Stadium has quickly earned a place among America's top venues in terms of atmosphere, amenities and fan experience," said CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani. "We're proud to now bring the final of the Gold Cup - the region's top competition for national teams - to the Bay Area, building on the resounding success of our Copa America Centenario opener, which drew record crowds last year."

Played every two years in premier stadiums from coast to coast, the CONCACAF Gold Cup brings the region's top national teams to fans throughout the country. This year's edition will visit venues that include first-time host city Santa Clara, as well as fellow first-time cities of Cleveland, Nashville and San Antonio, as the tournament reaches new markets to satisfy the growing demand for international football in the North American market.

"Being chosen to host the 2017 Gold Cup Final at Levi's(r) Stadium is a great honor for our organization and we look forward to welcoming soccer fans from across the Northern Hemisphere to Santa Clara in July," said San Francisco 49ers President Al Guido. "We want to thank CONCACAF for entrusting the championship match of their storied Gold Cup with us and we look forward to working with our local partners to put on an epic grand finale."

Following the completion of the Copa Centroamericana earlier this month, champion Honduras has qualified for the 2017 Gold Cup, along with El Salvador, Costa Rica and Panama. Those teams join seven other national teams that will participate: Canada, Mexico and the United States from North America, as well as Curacao, French Guiana, Jamaica and Martinique from the Caribbean.

