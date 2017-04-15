Complete Offensive Night Gives Nuts Comfortable 9-2 Win

News Release

Modesto, CA. - All nine starters scored for the Modesto Nuts in a balanced 9-2 win over the Lancaster JetHawks on Friday night at John Thurman Field. In the first, the Nuts (5-4) knocked the JetHawks (3-6) starter, Carlos Polanco (L, 0-1), out of the game after 2/3 of an inning. Polanco walked three straight with two outs and the bases loaded to put the Nuts in front 2-0 after one. In the third a trio of errors helped the Nuts plate five runs highlighted by a two-run double by Arturo Nieto. In the fifth, Branden Bishop and Chris Mariscal whacked back-to-back RBI doubles to extend the blowout. Reggie McClain (W, 2-0) threw well again working six innings allowing just two runs. The righty worked around seven hits with two strikeouts. The Nuts' bullpen stayed strong tossing three more scoreless innings. In the series, the Nuts' bullpen has worked seven scoreless frames. In the finale of a three-game series, the Nuts go for the sweep of the JetHawks on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 7:00 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

