News Release

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Chris Comito tossed six strong innings in his 2017 season debut, but the Intimidators could not overcome a 4-error game in a 2-1 loss to the Rome Braves on Tuesday at Intimidators Stadium supported by Carolinas HealthCare System. Kannapolis (1-5) tied the game in the sixth inning before the Braves pulled in front with a run in the eighth to even the 3-game series at one game apiece.

Comito limited the Braves to an unearned run on five hits, striking out four and walking none. Comito took no decision in the outing, throwing 85 pitches - 54 for strikes.

With the game tied 1-1 in the eighth inning, Derian Cruz led off the inning for Rome with a base hit and moved to third on a Cristian Pache sac-bunt that Kannapolis pitcher Danny Dopico threw wide of first base for the team's fourth error of the game. Two batters later, Anthony Concepcion singled to left field, scoring Cruz for the go-ahead run. Kannapolis put the tying run on base to lead off the night as Jameson Fisher collected his second hit of the game, but the Intimidators could not bring him home in the eventual defeat.

Rome got on the board first in the third inning. Marcus Mooney reached base on an Intimidators error to lead off the inning, and with two outs Cristian Pache drove him in with a triple to center field for a 1-0 lead.

Braves starter Ryan Lawlor worked 4.0 innings, allowing no runs and two hits in a no decision. He struck out five and walked two before turning the ball over to Oriel Caicedo, who opened with a 1-2-3 frame in the fifth. Caicedo (1-0) earned the win while Dopico (0-2) took the loss. Rome's Thomas Burrows spun a scoreless ninth for the save (1).

Kannapolis tied the game, 1-1, in the bottom of the sixth when Fisher's sacrifice fly scored Grant Massey. Fisher finished 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI, and a stolen base.

The Intimidators wrap up this 3-game series against the Rome Braves on Wednesday morning at 10:05 a.m. Kannapolis sends RHP Alec Hansen (0-1, 7.36 ERA) to the mound for his season debut against Rome's RHP Bryse Wilson (1-0, 0.00 ERA). Wednesday's game is Education Day presented by Carolinas HealthCare System where the Intimidators welcome students from area schools to a game. Gates open at 9:00 a.m., and tickets are available by calling the F&M Bank Box Office at 704-932-3267 or by visiting IntimidatorsBaseball.com.

