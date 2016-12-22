Comets Winless Skid Moves to Six in Loss to Bruins

Utica, NY - The Utica Comets fell to the Providence Bruins by a score of 3-1 on Wednesday night at the Utica Memorial Auditorium.

The Bruins struck early as Matt Grzelcyk's netted his second goal of the year. The defenseman's shot from the point found its way through traffic just 3:21 into the opening frame. Jake DeBrusk's sixth goal of the year extended the Providence lead just four minutes later. Rob O'Gara's first of the season made it a 3-0 score in favor of the Bruins with under eight minutes to go in the period. Michael Garteig relieved Thatcher Demko after the goal. The visitors carried their 3-0 lead into the first intermission.

Darren Archibald got the Comets on the board midway through the second period, deflecting a shot from David Shields. Shields and Cody Kunyk were credited with the assists on Archibald's eighth of the year. The Comets continued to press, but Zane McIntyre was able to keep Providence's lead at 3-1 through 40 minutes.

McIntyre shut the door on the Comets in the third period, stopping all 11 shots he faced in the final stanza. McIntyre finished with 25 saves as his record improved 8-0-0 on the season. Demko stopped five of eight shots faced, and his record drops to 7-7-2 on the year. Garteig stopped all 18 shots he faced in relief of Demko.

The Comets power play went 0-4 on the night, while the penalty kill did not surrender a goal in two attempts.

The Comets are back in action next Wednesday, December 28th against the St. John's IceCaps. Puck drops at 7 p.m. at the Utica Memorial Auditorium.

