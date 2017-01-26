Comets Win Streak Ended by Thunderbirds

Utica, NY - The Utica Comets fell in overtime by a 2-1 score to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Wednesday night at the Utica Memorial Auditorium.

A great deal of the first period was played scoreless. The Comets were awarded two power play opportunities but could not convert. Shane Harper tallied the first goal of the game with a wrist shot over the shoulder of Richard Bachman. His sixth of the year was assisted by Dryden Hunt and Graham Black with 2:03 left in the first.

At 4:44 of the second period, Pascal Pelletier had a Colby Robak pass deflect off his skate and into the net for his sixth of the year. Mike Zalewski was credited with the secondary assist to tie the game at one. Neither team was able to find the back of the net for the duration of the period. At the end of the frame, Curtis Valk was penalized for a double-minor high sticking infraction.

The Comets were able to kill the penalty but the infractions came in abundance. With a penalty filled third period, neither team could tally a goal and the game was forced to overtime. 1:22 into the extra frame, Jayce Hawryluk ended the game with his second of the year with assists from Matt MacKenzie and Kyle Rau.

Bachman stopped 22 shots as his record moved to 9-7-2. Sam Brittain made 24 saves to record his first win of the year.

The Comets could not score on six power plays but killed all six penalties.

