News Release

Bridgeport, CT - The Utica Comets defeated the Bridgeport Sound Tigers 2-1 in a shootout at Webster Bank Arena.

Contrary to last night's contest, the Comets and Sound Tigers failed to find the back of the net in the opening frame and combined for just 10 shots total.

Tanner Fritz broke the scoreless tie with 33 seconds remaining in the middle frame, burying a one-timer past Thatcher Demko. Sebastian Aho and Stephen Gionta were credited with the assists. Joseph LaBate squeezed a shot past Kristers Gudlevskis to tie the game at one with 18 seconds left in regulation. Jayson Megna and Cam Darcy picked up the assists on the goal to send the Comets to overtime for the third consecutive game.

Overtime went scoreless despite a late Comets power play and the game would head to a shootout. Reid Boucher and Tanner Fritz traded goals in the second round before Michael Carcone netted the shootout winner in the fifth round. Demko finished with 32 saves and his record improves to 8-5-2. Gudlevskis stopped 21 of 22 shots. His record. The Comets power play went 0-6, while the penalty kill was a perfect 6-6.

