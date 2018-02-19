Comets Veto Senators on President's Day with 5-4 Win

Belleville, Ont. - The Utica Comets defeated the Belleville Senators 5-4 at the Yardmen Arena, extending their point streak to 16 games. This matches the longest point streak in the AHL this season.

Just over nine minutes into the first frame, Tony Cameranesi scored his second of the year off the faceoff with an assist credited to Cole Cassels, making it 1-0 Comets. The lead increased to 2-0 five minutes later as rookie, Zack MacEwen, scored off the rush, giving him nine goals on the season. Comets leading scorer Reid Boucher scored late in the first, giving the Comets a 3-0 lead. Boucher's 23rd of the year ties the Comets' single season goal record held by Darren Archibald.

Belleville capitalized on Comets penalties late in the first. During a two-man advantage, the Senators got on the board when Ben Sexton scored his fifth of the year. Under a minute later, Nick Paul would again monopolize on the power play, making it a 3-2 game.

Wacey Hamilton restored the two-goal advantage 2:31 into the second period, putting a rebound behind goaltender Marcus Hogberg. With just over five minutes remaining, David Dziurzynski scored his second of the season, putting the Comets ahead again by three after a rebound off the boards found his stick.

A Comets power play would lead to a Senators shorthanded goal to start the third period. Just ten seconds after Colin White went to the penalty box for tripping, Ben Sexton would get his second of the game, putting Belleville within two. With two and a half minutes remaining in regulation, Sexton completed the hat trick on the power play, making it a one-goal game.

Richard Bachman would shut the door on a late power play after Cam Darcy shot the puck over the glass with 2:02 remaining, giving the Comets the 5-4 victory over the Senators.

