Comets Toppled by Phantoms

January 8, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Allentown, PA - The Utica Comets concluded the three-game weekend with a 4-1 loss to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the PPL Center on Sunday night.

The teams battled through a scoreless first period in an early duel between netminders Richard Bachman and Alex Lyon. Bachman made 16 stops in the frame while Lyon turned aside 11.

The Phantoms broke the scoring open at 16:27 of the second period with a one-timer goal from Travis Sanheim. His fifth of the season was assisted by Chris Connor and Samuel Morin. With just 10.7 seconds left in the second stanza, Will O'Neill blasted a slap shot past Bachman for a power play tally. Andy Miele and Connor assisted on the goal to give the Phantoms a 2-0 lead through 40 minutes.

Taylor Leier extended the Phantoms lead to 3-0 with his seventh of the year just 3:39 into the third period. Scott Laughton fired a shot that bounced wide off the end boards. Leier grabbed the loose puck from the slot and shot it past Bachman. The Comets struck at 7:09 with a wrist shot from Alexandre Grenier for his 11th of the year. Curtis Valk and Colby Robak assisted to continue all three players' point streak to four games. With Bachman pulled for the extra attacker, T.J. Brennan scored an unassisted goal into the empty net for his 11th of the year to end the game at a 4-1 score.

The Comets power play was held goalless in two attempts and the penalty kill denied two of three chances for the Phantoms.

Bachman made 32 saves in the loss moving his record to 4-7-1. Lyon stopped 22 for his league leading 16th win.

The Comets return to the AUD on Wednesday night against the Syracuse Crunch. Puck drops at 7 p.m. for the last home game until January 25. Fans are encouraged to utilize the ticket exchange website, StubHub!. The matchup can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHL Live.

For the latest Comets news visit www.uticacomets.com or follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/uticacomets), Twitter (@UticaComets) and Instagram (@UticaComets).

