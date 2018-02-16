Comets Top Devils to Extend Point Streak to 14

Utica, N.Y. - The Utica Comets downed the Binghamton Devils by a score of 3-1 Friday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. The win extended the Comets' point streak to 14 games.

The first period went scoreless thanks to the efforts of Richard Bachman and Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood, who stopped 10 and 14 shots, respectively.

Guillaume Brisebois struck first blood for the Comets with 12:09 remaining in the second period. Alexis D'Aoust and Cole Cassels tallied the assists. Zack MacEwen extended the lead to 2-0 21 second later. Griffen Molino had the assist. Michael Chaput netted a power play goal with 11 seconds remaining in the middle frame to put the Comets up 3-0. Patrick Wiercioch and Dylan Blujus picked up the assists.

Blake Speers got the Devils on the board with 9:35 to go in the third period, redirecting a shot past Bachman. Colton White and Bracken Kearns were credited with the assists. Bachman shut the door on the Devils from there to secure the win.

Bachman finished with 23 saves to improve his record to 9-7-4. Blackwood stopped 25 shots. His record falls to 6-15-5. The Comets power play went 1-2, while the penalty kill did not allow a goal in two attempts.

The Comets return to action tomorrow night as they hit the road to take on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Puck drop at Mohegan Sun Arena is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHL Live.

