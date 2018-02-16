Comets Top Devils to Extend Point Streak to 14
February 16, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, N.Y. - The Utica Comets downed the Binghamton Devils by a score of 3-1 Friday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. The win extended the Comets' point streak to 14 games.
The first period went scoreless thanks to the efforts of Richard Bachman and Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood, who stopped 10 and 14 shots, respectively.
Guillaume Brisebois struck first blood for the Comets with 12:09 remaining in the second period. Alexis D'Aoust and Cole Cassels tallied the assists. Zack MacEwen extended the lead to 2-0 21 second later. Griffen Molino had the assist. Michael Chaput netted a power play goal with 11 seconds remaining in the middle frame to put the Comets up 3-0. Patrick Wiercioch and Dylan Blujus picked up the assists.
Blake Speers got the Devils on the board with 9:35 to go in the third period, redirecting a shot past Bachman. Colton White and Bracken Kearns were credited with the assists. Bachman shut the door on the Devils from there to secure the win.
Bachman finished with 23 saves to improve his record to 9-7-4. Blackwood stopped 25 shots. His record falls to 6-15-5. The Comets power play went 1-2, while the penalty kill did not allow a goal in two attempts.
The Comets return to action tomorrow night as they hit the road to take on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Puck drop at Mohegan Sun Arena is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHL Live.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2018
- Christopher Gibson records career-best third shutout of the season in Friday's shootout loss at Providence - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Penguins Lose in Lone Visit to Rochester - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Eight Is Great: Record-Setting Night Extends Win Streak to Five - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Boyd Scores Four Goals as Bears Beat Laval, 6-3 - Hershey Bears
- P-Bruins Win Defensive Battle with Bridgeport 1-0 in Shootout - Providence Bruins
- Second Period Dooms Devils in 3-1 Loss at Utica - Binghamton Devils
- T-Birds Strong Start Unable to Sustain Itself in Loss to Phantoms - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sens Beat Marlies for First Time at Yardmen Arena - Belleville Senators
- Comets Top Devils to Extend Point Streak to 14 - Utica Comets
- Flames Sign Backlund to a Six Year Contract - Stockton Heat
- Hogs to Host Brian Campbell on Wednesday, February 28 - Rockford IceHogs
- Rangers Recall Brandon Halverson from Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Join the Senators at the Yardmen Arena on Family Day - Belleville Senators
- Senators to Welcome Mick Foley as Part of Team's Tribute to Wrestling Night - Belleville Senators
- Heat Open up Weekend Series at Home against San Jose Starting Tonight - Stockton Heat
- Spencer Watson Reassigned from Manchester (ECHL) to Ontario - Ontario Reign
- White Reassigned to Belleville While McCormick Recalled - Belleville Senators
- Bring Your Dog Game, Toy Night and Winning Wednesday Upcoming - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Bears Clash with Rocket in First Ever Meeting - Hershey Bears
- Blue Jackets Assign Left Wing Sonny Milano to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Rangers Assign Vinni Lettieri to Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Condors Host Alumni and Blackout Cancer Next Week - Bakersfield Condors
- Dallas Stars Recall Jason Dickinson - Texas Stars
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Marlies - February 16 - Belleville Senators
- Marlies Face Senators on Friday Night - Toronto Marlies
- Sound Tigers Head up I-95 to Face Bruins Tonight - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Coreau Earns 12th Career Shutout - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Coreau, Grand Rapids Tops Manitoba 1-0 - Manitoba Moose
- Special Teams Power Wolves to Franchise-Record 13th Consecutive Home Win - Chicago Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.