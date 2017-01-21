Comets Surge in Third Period to Blank Crunch, 4-0
January 21, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - After two scoreless periods, the Utica Comets surged in the third period to blank the Syracuse Crunch, 4-0, tonight at the War Memorial Arena.
The loss moves the team to 20-12-3-5 on the season and 2-3-1-0 in the 12-game Galaxy Cup series with the Comets.
Netminder Adam Wilcox turned aside 24-of-27 shots for the Crunch. Richard Bachman earned the shutout, blocking 20 for the Comets. Syracuse did not convert on any of their four power play opportunities, but successfully killed all four Utica man-advantages.
After a scoreless two periods, the Comets snuck in two shots within 16 seconds to take the lead. With 9:18 left in the game, Cody Kunyk carried the puck into the zone and fired from the left circle to solve Wilcox. Seconds later, the Comets doubled the lead when Evan McEneny blasted one in from the blue line.
The Comets extended their lead with 3:41 remaining in the period. Kunyk sent a centering pass to Mike Zalewski from the corner. Zalewski hit the post with a shot, but Cole Cassels jammed the rebound in from the crease to make it, 3-0.
Darren Archibald solidified the win when he grabbed a loose puck from the neutral zone a scored on an empty net.
The Crunch are back in action on Wednesday when they travel to face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at the Mohegan Sun Arena at 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse Crunch single game and ticket packages for the 2016-17 season are on sale now and can be purchased either in person at the Crunch office located in the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse or by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch, #WeAreOne and #BLUnited.
Crunchables: The Crunch were shutout at home for the first time since Dec. 19, 2015...Four goals are the most the team has given up in one period this season.
