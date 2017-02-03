Comets Suffer Regulation Loss in Hartford

Hartford, CT - The Utica Comets fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack by a 4-3 score on Friday night at the XL Center.

Borna Rendulic opened the game's scoring at 3:33 with a wrist shot past Hartford goaltender Brandon Halverson. His fourth of the year was assisted by Andrey Pedan who sent him into the offensive zone untouched. At 15:46, Steven Kampfer tied the game on the power play with a slap shot past Richard Bachman for his third of the year. Chris Brown and John Gilmour assisted on the goal to send the game into the second period evened at one.

The Comets regained the lead with a power play tally from Darren Archibald 3:27 into the second period. Carter Bancks and Curtis Valk assisted on goal to push the game to a 2-1 score. At 11:03, Nicklas Jensen tied the game with assists from Marek Hrivik and Gilmour. Jensen's 20th of the year was scored on a wrist shot over the glove of Bachman. The Wolf Pack took the team's first lead of the night 2:57 later with a goal from Justin Fontaine. His fifth of the year was assisted by Hrivik. Gilmour also assisted for his third helper of the night. Hartford took a 3-2 lead into the third period.

Fontaine extended the lead with a goal at 6:15 of the third period for his sixth of the year and second of the night. Hrivik assisted on the goal to give him three assists on the night. With Bachman pulled, the Comets scored with 12.7 seconds left in the game. Archibald tipped a Jordan Subban shot for his second of the night and 14th of the year. Chad Billins also assisted on the goal to end a 17-game pointless drought. Utica was unable to even the game in the final seconds and lost by a score of 4-3.

Bachman stopped 23 shots and fell to a record of 9-9-2. Halverson made 33 saves and improved to a record of 6-8-0.

The Comets scored once on three power plays and killed three of four penalties.

The Comets are back in action on Tuesday on the road against the Toronto Marlies. Puck drops at 7:00 p.m. at the Ricoh Coliseum The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHL Live.

