Comets Stay Alive in Playoff Hunt with Win

Utica, NY - Darren Archibald makes Comets history as the team defeated the Hartford Wolf Pack by a 5-4 score on Friday night at the Utica Memorial Auditorium. With a Toronto Marlies win against St. John's, the Comets playoff hopes remain intact.

The Comets jumped out to a roaring start with two goals in the first 4:56. Michael Carcone tallied his fifth of the year on a rebound goal after a wraparound chance. Alexandre Grenier and Mike Zalewski assisted on the goal. 56 seconds later, Nikolay Goldobin extended the lead with his first as a Comet and 16th of the year on a deflection tip. Curtis Valk fed the pass from the wing with Archibald also assisting on the goal. Dan Catenacci broke open the scoring for the Wolf Pack with a penalty shot goal at 12:43 for his ninth of the year. With nearly three minutes left in the first period, Ty Ronning scored from the corner shooting a puck off the skate of Richard Bachman and into the net. The unassisted goal was his second of the year.

The Comets regained the lead in the second period with a goal from Goldobin for his second of the night just four minutes in. His 17th of the year was assisted by Valk and Archibald. The 3-2 lead carried into the third period.

2:30 into the final frame, Archibald scored his 23rd of the year on a deflection. The tally marks the most goals scored in a single season in Comets history. Jordan Subban and Colby Robak assisted on the goal. Nicklas Jensen brought the game to a 4-3 score with a power play goal at 4:24. His 31st of the year was assisted by Vince Pedrie and Taylor Beck. After another Comets penalty, Andrey Pedan scored an unassisted shorthanded goal for his fifth of the year at 6:55. At 16:53, Jensen potted another goal for his second of the night and 32nd of the year. The one-timer score was assisted by Beck and Pedrie. Despite pulling the goalie for the extra attacker, the Wolf Pack could not tie the game.

Richard Bachman stopped 39 shots to move his record to 13-11-3. Brandon Halverson stopped 32 shots but fell to a record of 9-16-0. The Comets were scoreless on four power plays while the Wolf Pack converted on two of five power plays.

The regular season concludes tomorrow at the War Memorial. Faceoff against the Syracuse Crunch is slated for 7:00 p.m. The game will be broadcasted live on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHL Live.

