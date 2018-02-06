Comets Sign Tony Cameranesi to PTO, Release David Dziurzynski
February 6, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has signed forward Tony Cameranesi to a professional tryout contract. In a separate transaction, the Comets have released forward David Dziurzynski.
Cameranesi, 24, skated in 13 games with the Comets this season tallying two assists and 15 penalty minutes. In addition, he has dressed in 21 ECHL games with the Manchester Monarchs collecting 19 points (4-15-19) and 14 penalty minutes. The Maple Grove, Minnesota native appeared in 31 games with the Toronto Marlies last season posting seven points (4-3-7) and eight penalty minutes. The forward also split time with the Orlando Solar Bears in the ECHL during his rookie campaign after completing four seasons with the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
Dziurzynski, 28, dressed in 13 games with the Comets this season collecting two assists and eight penalty minutes. The forward has also skated in 19 ECHL games with the Florida Everblades posting three points (2-1-3) and 21 penalty minutes. The Lloydminster, Alberta native has appeared in 364 career AHL games registering 129 points (46-83-129) and 510 penalty minutes.
